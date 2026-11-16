Goal

Black-serving hospitals (BSHs) in the United States have high rates of safety events. Aware that a robust patient safety culture can lead to fewer events, we examined patient safety culture by BSH status and identified hospital characteristics associated with a robust safety culture.

Methods

Using the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data, we classified hospitals as BSHs if the proportion of admitted Black patients exceeded the national average. We linked BSH status to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Surveys on Patient Safety Culture (SOPS) Hospital Survey patient safety culture data, identifying 128 BSHs and 243 non-BSHs (107,224 and 138,028 SOPS respondents, respectively). We fit employee-level models of 10 aspects of patient safety culture and 2 summary measures, controlling for employee and hospital characteristics and survey administration year. We used hospital-level clustered standard errors, and we weighted the data to represent the nation. We estimated models overall and stratified by BSH status.

Principal Findings

More BSHs than non-BSHs were teaching hospitals (66% vs. 52%) in the South (65% vs. 37%) and had 200 or more beds (60% vs. 43%). Patient safety culture was similar in BSHs and non-BSHs (i.e., 9 of 10 composites with adjusted percent positive scores and 2 summary measures). Higher proportions of employees in BSHs compared to non-BSHs reported positive handoffs and information exchange (2.8 percentage-point difference, p = .002). In teaching BSHs compared to nonteaching BSHs, we found that lower proportions of employees reported positive patient safety ratings and higher proportions reported any events.

Practical Applications

These findings are an important step in understanding potential contributors to patient safety risks and differences in care quality, as this is the first study to use a national sample of hospitals to examine patient safety culture in BSHs and non-BSHs. While most aspects of patient safety culture appear to be similar in BSHs and non-BSHs, hospital characteristics such as teaching status vary in their relationship to patient safety culture within BSHs and non-BSHs. However, patient safety culture may not contribute substantially to differences in safety events. Further investigation is warranted to examine the relationships among patient safety culture, patient safety, and characteristics of hospitals.