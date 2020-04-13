Denise D. Quigley is a senior health policy researcher at RAND, professor at Pardee RAND Graduate School, and quality improvement (QI) team lead for the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) project. Her research focuses on factors influencing health care quality and delivery, organizational behavior, system change, and monitoring quality measures with emphasis on patient and family care experiences. Her interests are in hospice and palliative care, patient-provider communication, shared decisionmaking, patient safety, infection management, QI, and access and care through workers' compensation.
She has a broad background in public policy and evaluation with expertise in qualitative methods (key informant interviews) and analysis (thematic content coding, triangulation of perspectives), survey methods and development (Hospice CAHPS survey), and using mixed-methods for inquiry and evaluation.
For the AHRQ-funded CAHPS project, she leads two studies on improving care and health equity using CAHPS surveys: 1)assessing language concordance, discordance, and use of interpreters on patient experience in primary care for Spanish-preferring patients, and 2)examining associations of QI and patient safety culture (measured by AHRQ's Hospital Survey of Patient Safety Culture) with patient experience by patient subgroups. She also leads a study on African American disparities in spiritual care in hospice and collaborates with a team at RAND and Columbia University on two National Institutes of Health funded projects assessing disparities in infection care prevention and control in nursing homes, home health, and transitions of care.
Quigley earned her Ph.D. in public policy from the Pardee RAND Graduate School.
Selected Publications
