Complete race and ethnicity data are useful for monitoring health care quality and designing improvement efforts. However, self-reported race and ethnicity data are often unavailable in administrative and clinical data because collection is incomplete or inconsistent. To address these gaps, investigators have developed validated imputation methods that estimate the probability that an individual self-identifies with specific racial and ethnic groups.

Modified Bayesian Improved First Name Surname Geocoding (mBIFSG) combines first name, surname, and residential US Census block group information to estimate race and ethnicity. Prior implementations relied on first-name race and ethnicity distributions derived from large but unrepresentative data sources. Prior work also found that mBIFSG performance was lower for female than male individuals, likely because surname information may be less informative when surnames change after marriage, which occurs more often among female than male individuals; first-name information can narrow this gap. Following the release of nationally representative first-name data and updated surname data from the 2020 US Census, we revised mBIFSG and compared its performance with the prior version using self-reported race and ethnicity among respondents to a member survey conducted by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA).