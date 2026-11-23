Estimating the Impact of Case Management in MDLs
ResearchPosted on rand.org Nov 23, 2026Published in: Journal of Law and Empirical Analysis, pages 1-22 (November 2026). DOI: 10.1177/2755323X261501769
ResearchPosted on rand.org Nov 23, 2026Published in: Journal of Law and Empirical Analysis, pages 1-22 (November 2026). DOI: 10.1177/2755323X261501769
Multidistrict litigation (MDL) requires transferee judges to manage large inventories of related claims through a sequence of procedural interventions. We examine how these procedures are associated with the timing and form of case resolution in personal injury MDLs. We combine case-level Federal Judicial Center (FJC) data for 2005–2019 with PACER and SCALES outcome classifications and hand-collected information on fact sheets, summary judgment and Daubert rulings, bellwether proceedings, Lone Pine orders, and coordinated settlements. Our data show a progression from early information-production procedures, through procedures generating information about legal and trial risk, to later-stage screening and settlement management. Using discrete-time hazard and competing-risk models, we find distinct associations with confirmed settlement, judicial dismissal, and voluntary withdrawal. Lone Pine orders are associated with an increased probability of settlement and voluntary withdrawal, but relatively little increase in the probability of judicial dismissal. Bellwether outcomes also matter: plaintiff victories are associated with higher subsequent settlement hazards, while formal bellwether selection mechanisms have little relationship with resolution. These patterns are similar with MDL fixed effects, controls for coordinated settlement activity, and aggregate MDL-year data. The results provide evidence on how complementary case-management procedures relate to claim resolution over the lifecycle of an MDL.
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