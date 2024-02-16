Latin American and Indian political economy compared

A comparison of a model of the interrelations between politics and economics in Latin America that is implicit in an article by K. B. Griffin and the author's model of the political economy of India. The two models are similar in that both use a two sector approach, rural and urban, and both stress the importance of rural-urban resource flows as well as the need for rural-urban coalition groups for political bargaining. The major differences between the models are pointed out; namely, the absence of an ethnic factor in Latin America; the heavy concentration of landownership in a few hands in Latin America; the exercise of political power by rural groups in India (a power denied the rural groups of Latin America); and the fact that resource flow between urban and rural sections is reversed in the two areas. Conflicting conclusions about future policy result from these differences. 16 pp.

This report is part of the RAND paper series. The paper was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.

