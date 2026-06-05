Internal Migration: A Quantitative Study of Rural-Urban Migration in Colombia
Expert InsightsPublished 1969
A study of Colombia's increasing internal migration, with the use of a model to indicate migratory response to economic, demographic, and political developments in the urban and rural sectors. Responding strongly to urban market forces and population explosion, Colombia's internal migration between 1951 and 1964 caused an urban population growth of about 5 percent, as opposed to a 1 percent growth in rural areas. This pattern could be somewhat reduced by decreasing the incidence of violence in rural sectors, but the growth is a consequence of fundamental forces that are not easily handled. Migration can, in fact, be beneficial toward attaining economic objectives by facilitating structural change in the community and keeping the rural-urban income differences within bounds. Politically, while posing problems by concentrating the poor and unemployed in cities, internal migration apparently contributes to the conservative character of Colombia's urban areas and preserves the status quo. 48 pp.
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Document Details
- Copyright: RAND Corporation
- Availability: Web Only
- Year: 1969
- Pages: 48
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/P3905-1
- Document Number: P-3905-1
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