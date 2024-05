From Management Science to the Improvement of Public Policymaking--The Experience of Israel

An outline of main ideas presented at the Sixteenth International Meeting of the Institute of Management Science. Four background papers dealing with relevant ideas and developments in Israel are reproduced. The first paper is concerned with crisis management and current decisionmaking policy. It suggests that simultaneous improvements in a number of policymaking components are essential for achieving a viable impact. In the second paper, a report is made on government ministerial efficiency; new methods for improving systematization and rationalization of administration decisionmaking are advocated. The third paper describes features of a special, intense residential course for systems and policy analysis staff officers previously held at the Government Staff School in Israel. A proposal for the establishment of an Israeli Institute for Policy Analysis is made in the last paper, perhaps significantly emphasizing the need for improvements in policymaking on the more complex issues Israel currently faces. 39 pp.

This report is part of the RAND paper series. The paper was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.

