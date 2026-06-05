Rural-Urban Migration in Colombia
Expert InsightsPublished 1970
The greatest effect of Colombia's postwar population explosion has been a massive migration from rural to urban areas. Using a model, this study explores the causes of interregional migration. Massive interregional shifts of population are a dynamic adjustment to imbalances between regional supply and demand for labor. Other factors affect the decision to migrate: the cost of migration; the migrant's educational level; and, in Colombia, the level of violence within a local region. Migration to the cities is also sex and age selective, drawing forth young, able-bodied, and unencumbered workers--particularly women, who often have more to gain than men from leaving traditional rural society. The proposed model interprets local age- and sex-specific rates of interregional migration as approximately linear functions for six independent variables: local wage rates in agriculture; two measures of education; the estimated local rate of population increase with no migration; the level of regional political violence; and distance to the nearest large town. 25 pp. Ref.
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Document Details
- Copyright: RAND Corporation
- Availability: Web Only
- Year: 1970
- Pages: 25
- DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/P4488
- Document Number: P-4488
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