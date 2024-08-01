The Dissemination of Educational R&D Products
ResearchPublished 1973
A summary of key problems facing education practitioners wanting to use R&D products or information, and the factors contributing to these problems. The paper considers a general research and policy posture for the National Institute of Education (NIE) in this area, relevant research topics of interest, and the question of appropriate NIE policy for the short run. Major suggestions are: (1) The NIE should undertake a carefully thought out program of research, design, and experimentation to enable it to (a) review the national situation as a whole; (b) assess its shortcomings, and what the federal government should and can do about them; and (c) acquire data for future federal policy decisions. (2) Parallel efforts should be implemented to improve the existing system without making any long-term commitments to presently or currently planned institutions or programs. (3) Professionals working in the system should be involved in designing and implementing long-run research and short-run improvements. 32 pp. Bibliog.
