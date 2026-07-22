Precision-Guided Weapons
Expert InsightsPublished 1975
Expert InsightsPublished 1975
Describes precision guided munitions (PGMs) in current use and speculates on future developments. The paper also focuses on implications of these new weapons. Four conclusions emerge: (1) The advent of PGMs is probably advantageous to the defender. The current PGMs are not well suited for an offense, thus their acquisition by both sides will lead to a more stable situation. However, this may change in the future, and even those weapons suited for the defense in a tactical sense, may be used to support an overall strategy which is offensive. (2) The pace of war will be faster, and the rate of stocks consumed is likely to go up. (3) The trend toward inclusion of nonmilitary target systems and civilian populations in war can be reversed. (4) Prospects for agreement in limiting expensive offensive weapons such as tanks, fighters and carriers are increased. Appendixes on guidance techniques and wavelength-sensitive properties are included.
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