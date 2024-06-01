Precision Weapons

Deals with the implications of precision guided munitions (PGMs) being widely available, and resulting opportunities for greater security. The paper also discusses use of PGMs by smaller countries, trends in arms transfer and some ideas for arms control. It is proposed that strategies must be developed which cut risks by seeking carefully delimited goals and that PGM technology facilitates these strategies by permitting military power to be applied precisely. Six conclusions are developed: (1) Nonnuclear PGMs make smaller states and NATO more defensible, thus short-run stability is increased. (2) The pace of war will be faster. (3) There is hope that the trend in the 20th century toward including civilian populations as targets can be reversed. (4) This is a good time to revise vague theater nuclear policies. (5) PGMs will play an important part in making or countering a threat to use limited nuclear force. (6) The buildup of arms in the Middle East is a problem demanding attention of those concerned with world stability.

