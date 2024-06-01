Modeling the response of the domestic automobile industry to mandates for increased fuel economy

A joint profit maximizing model of the domestic automobile industry is developed and used to simulate 1985 market outcomes. The industry produces several types of cars and chooses prices and fuel economies for each in a manner that maximizes total profits. Fuel economy mandates and their effects are analyzed. Simulations of both the base (diesel technology) and the restrictive technology (stratified charge engines) cases indicate the industry can be expected to comply with sales-weighted-average fuel economy mandates for new cars of up to 27 to 28 miles per gallon in 1985 without major changes in production, prices and profits. Large uncertainties are associated with the response to higher mandates.

This report is part of the RAND paper series. The paper was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.

