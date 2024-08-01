NEWS (nuclear energy, weapons and safeguards) data base

A computerized bibliography, 1975-April 1978

Geraldine Petty, Marilyn B. Yokota, William R. Harris, Michael Mihalka, Kenneth A. Solomon

ResearchPublished 1978

This bibliography integrates recent materials on the technical with the political and institutional factors affecting the proliferation of nuclear weapons. Over 400 publications are listed by personal author, corporate author, title, and subject.

