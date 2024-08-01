Defense expansion capability
Testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on the Budget, March 3, 1980
Reports the results of a 1976-l977 assessment of the capability of the lower tiers (the subcontractors and suppliers) of industry to meet the Air Force's peacetime and surge requirements. Suggests goals for a more productive policy approach: (1) finding ways to lower barriers to entry into the defense marketplace, (2) reducing some of the administrative burden "red tape" required to shorten response time and save money, and (3) reducing some requirements for product specialization. These are some steps defense buyers can take now to better cope with current conditions in the marketplace. In addition, the Department of Defense could improve its future prospects by developing an analytical capability to provide policymakers with a better understanding of defense industrial activity. Some changes may be institutionally difficult since they will require varying from established practice; however, change is essential to increase industrial responsiveness and overall efficiency in defense procurement.
