Forward-Based Nuclear Systems in NATO in Historical Perspective

Elaboration of the author's contention that current disputes about the rationale for deployment of U.S. nuclear weapons in NATO Europe can only be understood in historical terms. The paper surveys NATO doctrine from 1950 to the present, the roles of airpower and the land battle, forward basing and European politics, the worth of strategic superiority, and Russian responses. As lessons from history, the author concludes that legitimate European fears and concerns do not drive us to accept a SALT agreement that cannot stand on its own merits. Shared concerns of the United States and Europe must be taken into account; we must proceed with our allies to negotiate a better SALT III. Never again should the United States make the mistakes that resulted in poor SALT I and II agreements.

This report is part of the RAND paper series. The paper was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.