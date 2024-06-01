The siege mentality in Beirut

This paper recounts experiences of the British Army in 1947 in Palestine, where they were, like the U.S. Marines during 1983 in Lebanon, deployed in urban areas and subjected to hit-and-run attacks by an anonymous adversary. The response of the British then to repeated attacks, like that proposed in Washington in 1983, was to increase fortifications. The author suggests that the British experience is relevant for the U.S. Marines in Lebanon: Determined adversaries are likely to find a way to undermine the defenses of what may be regarded as even the most impregnable installation.

