Sources of radioactivity in the ocean environment
From low-level waste to nuclear-powered submarines
ResearchPublished 1986
From low-level waste to nuclear-powered submarines
ResearchPublished 1986
This paper discusses both natural and man-made radioactivity in the marine environment. Radioactivity occurs naturally in both the sea water and in the ocean sediment. Radioactivity in the sea water is fairly uniform geographically and is dominated by potassium-40, a naturally occurring isotope. Unlike sea water, sediment radiation levels vary with sediment type and location. The deposition of insoluble thorium isotopes formed by the decay of water-soluble uranium is the primary source of natural radiation in the sediment. Man-made sources of radioactivity, in descending order of importance, are: (1) the sinking of two U.S. and two Soviet nuclear submarines; (2) fallout from nuclear weapons testing; (3) dumping of primarily British and American low-level nuclear waste; and (4) dumping of radiated effluents from the British Windscale reprocessing facility and other European and Indian reprocessing facilities.
This publication is part of the RAND paper series. The paper series was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.