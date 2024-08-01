Prospects for a lasting peace in the Middle East
Impressions from a trip to Syria, Jordan, and Egypt
ResearchPublished 1992
Impressions from a trip to Syria, Jordan, and Egypt
ResearchPublished 1992
In the wake of the turbulent events of 1990 and 1991, the states of the Middle East are in the process of redefining their political agendas, their relationships with each other, and their visions of the future. This paper describes the political climate and attitudes of the people of Syria, Jordan, and Egypt as observed during the author's travels and interviews in the Middle East in November 1991. There is a noticeable trend toward democracy throughout the Middle East, but democracy is defined differently in each country, and the pace of reform varies. Despite the widespread desire for it, peace may still be beyond reach because of the rigidity of positions on both sides, differing definitions of the meaning of peace, and the complexity of the issues. Achieving peace in the Middle East, therefore, will involve choices and decisions that do not seem likely today.
This publication is part of the RAND paper series. The paper series was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.