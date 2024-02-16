Recovering the fumbles and organizing for the future

This case study of Xerox provides an analogy of the problems facing the military acquisition system and what must be done to repair it. Many of Xerox's competitive problems originated with the phased program planning and reviews Xerox introduced when it hired executives from Ford to cope with its nova-like growth during the 1960s. Similar controls were imposed on the military acquisition system (by executives from the same source, Ford) leading to comparable inefficiencies. The study explores how Xerox "fumbled" the computer innovations developed at its PARC research center and the subsequent bold organizational steps Xerox has taken to integrate its research and development into its overall corporate effort, in effect, to recover the fumble. The failures and organizational changes at Xerox are examined in the context of four organizational learning frameworks: (1) learning in practice versus the culture of acquisition, (2) three models of innovation--linear, cyclical, and network, (3) the Chris Argyris Model I and Model II patterns of organizational behavior, and (4) resonant organizational learning determinants and conditions. Finally, the case study draws lessons form the Xerox experience for the military acquisition system. These include eliminating the linear model of R&D and the phased program milestone process and establishing an integrated acquisition process. In addition, military suppliers should also be encouraged to adopt the learning paradigm.

This report is part of the RAND paper series. The paper was a product of RAND from 1948 to 2003 that captured speeches, memorials, and derivative research, usually prepared on authors' own time and meant to be the scholarly or scientific contribution of individual authors to their professional fields. Papers were less formal than reports and did not require rigorous peer review.

This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.