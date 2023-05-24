Implementation and Outcome Evaluation of LA DOOR: A Proposition 47-Funded Program in Los Angeles—Cohort 2 Final Evaluation Report

by Melissa M. Labriola, Danielle Sobol, Heather Sims, Stephanie Brooks Holliday

Abstract

The Los Angeles Diversion, Outreach, and Opportunities for Recovery (LA DOOR) program is a Proposition 47–funded program designed by the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office (LACA) to provide a comprehensive, health-focused, preventative approach that proactively engages individuals at elevated risk of returning to LACA on a new misdemeanor offense related to substance use, mental illness, or homelessness. This study documents the findings of a process and outcome evaluation of Cohort 2 of the LA DOOR program, covering services provided from January 2020 through February 2023. The goal of this evaluation is to better understand how the LA DOOR program was implemented and examine the effect of the program on various outcomes. This study describes an overview of the program, evaluation methods, the logic model that guided the evaluation, findings from stakeholder interviews and client focus groups, and analyses of program data. Qualitative interviews and focus groups revealed key strengths and challenges of the program and focused on specific challenges of operating during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Analyses of quantitative data describe the population of clients who are receiving LA DOOR services, the needs of that population, and the services provided. Together, these findings shed light on opportunities for future program implementation and evaluation. Interested stakeholders of this report include LACA , the California Board of State and Community Corrections, and the City of Los Angeles, as well as other entities that provide supportive services to criminal justice populations or that might be interested in implementing a similar program.

The Los Angeles Diversion, Outreach, and Opportunities for Recovery (LA DOOR) program is designed by the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office (LACA) to provide a comprehensive, health-focused, preventative approach that proactively engages individuals at elevated risk of returning to LACA on a new misdemeanor offense related to substance use, mental illness, or homelessness. Through Proposition 47 (the Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act), the California Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) provided initial funding in 2017 to develop LA DOOR . In 2019, BSCC provided a second round of funding from Proposition 47 to a second cohort of select jurisdictions to either expand existing services or propose new programs. Programs funded through Proposition 47 are intended (1) to serve individuals with a history of criminal justice involvement and mental health issues or substance use disorder (SUD) and (2) to offer mental health services, SUD treatment, and diversion programs for justice-involved individuals (California Board of State and Community Corrections, 2016). In January 2020, LA DOOR received additional funds for Cohort 2 to enhance and expand the LA DOOR model from South Los Angeles into Central Los Angeles, furthering the program's efforts to address existing service gaps, reduce recidivism, and prioritize public health solutions to addiction and mental illness. This second cohort serves five hotspots in South and Central Los Angeles. Hotspot locations are areas identified by LACA as having persistent open-air drug use and a high density of individuals struggling with substance use, mental health, or co-occurring disorders. LA DOOR deploys a multidisciplinary social service team to five hotspot locations (a different one each weekday) to proactively engage individuals with a broad array of social services. The three main goals of LA DOOR are to increase clients' utilization of community-based support services

remove clients' legal barriers

reduce recidivism through preventative services and prebooking diversion. Individuals who enroll in LA DOOR have access to a variety of services, including mental health services

SUD treatment

treatment health and wellness checks

legal services

housing services

peer case management services. Over the course of the project, Proposition 47 grantees are required to collect data and evaluate their programs. As with Cohort 1, LACA selected the RAND Corporation and KH Consulting as its evaluators. As part of the evaluation efforts, grantees submit a final evaluation report to assess progress toward the goals and objectives of their programs. During Cohort 2, LACA has continued its partnership with Special Service for Groups' (SSG's) Project 180 as the primary LA DOOR social service provider, as well as with West Angeles Community Development Corporation (WACDC) and its subcontractor, L.A. Global Care, to provide additional housing and case management support. This final evaluation report for Cohort 2 documents the program evaluation results, focusing on the time frame from January 2020 to February 2023.1 The goal of this evaluation is to better understand how the LA DOOR program was implemented and to examine the effect of the program on various outcomes. This study describes an overview of the program, evaluation methods, the logic model that guided the evaluation, findings from stakeholder interviews and client focus groups, and analysis of program data. Qualitative interviews and focus groups revealed key strengths and challenges of the program and focused on specific challenges of operating during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Analyses of quantitative data describe the population of clients who are receiving LA DOOR services, the needs of that population, and the services provided. Together, these findings shed light on opportunities for future program implementation and evaluation. Methods Quantitative Methods Service Now (SNow) data analysis. In designing LA DOOR , LACA committed the project and its partners to robust and detailed data collection. SNow is a relational database platform commonly used by government entities within the City of Los Angeles. LACA , in partnership with the City of Los Angeles's Information Technology Agency, built the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)-compliant SNow database to track caseloads among social service partners and track social service access for program clients. The SNow database follows social service engagement within several categories: general needs, case management, substance use services, mental health care, physical health care, employment services, housing services, and legal services. In addition to the SNow database, data on intensive outpatient program (IOP) visits, criminal justice history, public defender interaction, and recidivism were used. Included in this evaluation are eligible LA DOOR clients from January 1, 2020, through February 15, 2023. 2 The final sample of individuals included 1,102 clients.

References

California Board of State and Community Corrections, Proposition 47 Grant Program Request for Proposals, 2016. Labriola, Melissa M., Danielle Sobol, Stephanie Brooks Holliday, and Heather Sims, Final Evaluation of LA DOOR: Proposition 47 Grant Program, RAND Corporation, RR-A1500-1, 2021. As of April 27, 2023:

https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA1500-1.html

Notes

The research described in this article was sponsored by the California Board of State and Community Corrections and conducted in the Justice Policy Program within RAND Social and Economic Well-Being.