Letter from the Editor

This issue of RAND Health Quarterly includes several articles focused on public health and emergency preparedness.

Samuel Absher and Jennifer Kavanagh examined the impact of voting laws on voter turnout and choice of voting method in the 2020 election and the effects of in-person voting on the spread of COVID-19.

Annette Prieto and colleagues characterized trends and strategic implications associated with specific aspects of pandemic preparedness in the United States, China, and Russia.

A team led by Rajeev Ramchand investigated the benefits and limitations of syndromic surveillance strategies, which are designed to identify outbreaks before clinical data are available, to aid in the detection of emerging epidemics and pandemics.

Lisa S. Meredith, Ph.D., Editor