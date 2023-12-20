RAND Health Quarterly: Vol. 11 No. 1
Table of Contents
In This Issue
Global Health
Assessing Technology Platforms for Global Health Engagement to Support Integration of Efforts Across Geographic Combatant Commands
RAND Health Quarterly, 2023; 11(1):1
Health Care Delivery, Quality, and Patient Safety
Military Health
Improving Pain Care for Service Members: Administrator, Provider, and Patient Perspectives on Treatment, Policies, and Opportunities for Change
RAND Health Quarterly, 2023; 11(1):3
Potential Changes to Veterans' Benefits Under the Major Richard Star Act: Veterans' Issues in Focus
RAND Health Quarterly, 2023; 11(1):4
Virtual Behavioral Health for Army Soldiers: Soldier Perspectives and Patterns of Treatment
RAND Health Quarterly, 2023; 11(1):5
Public Health and Emergency Preparedness
A Brief Overview of Emerging Vaccine Technologies for Pandemic Preparedness
RAND Health Quarterly, 2023; 11(1):6
The Impact of State Voting Processes in the 2020 Election: Estimating the Effects on Voter Turnout, Voting Method, and the Spread of COVID-19
RAND Health Quarterly, 2023; 11(1):7
Syndromic Surveillance 2.0: Emerging Global Surveillance Strategies for Infectious Disease Epidemics
RAND Health Quarterly, 2023; 11(1):8
RAND Health Quarterly is produced by the RAND Corporation. ISSN 2162-8254.