RAND Health Quarterly Editorial Policies

Human Subjects Protection

All RAND studies, regardless of funding source, are required to undergo review by our Human Subjects Protection Committee and cannot proceed without such approval. RAND’s Human Subject Protection Committee functions under its Federalwide Assurance for the Protection of Human Subjects (FWA00003425, effective until July 1, 2018), which serves as our assurance of compliance with the regulations of 17 federal departments and agencies.

Conflict of Interest

RAND has rigorous processes in place regarding the disclosure and assessment of potential conflicts of interest. See our Conflict of Interest Policy for more information.