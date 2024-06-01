RAND Peer Review Process

All RAND documents are peer reviewed by at least two qualified reviewers—usually a RAND staff member and an outside expert. Reviewers are chosen for technical expertise, policy experience, and ability to provide an objective review. Reviewers are selected by the senior staff member in each RAND division responsible for quality assurance. Reviews, which are formal and written, focus on study's design; data quality; the explicitness with which assumptions are stated; and the logic, objectivity and balance of the study’s argument. Authors must explicitly address all reviewer concerns before the document can be published.