Letter from the Editor

This issue of RAND Health Quarterly includes three articles from teams led by Andrew Mulcahy that focus on prescription drug prices, including results from comparisons of insulin prices between the United States and 33 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries, a comparison of 2018 to 2022 data on new prescription drugs’ availability and timing of entry in the United States and other high-income countries, and comparisons of drug prices in the United States and other high-income countries based on 2022 data.

Stephanie Brooks Holliday and colleagues present case studies from three jurisdictions that have established models of interoperability between 911 and 988, the national mental health emergency hotline launched in 2022.

Claire E. O'Hanlon and others summarize the proceedings of the Parkinson's Disease (PD) Endpoints Roundtable, at which attendees discussed challenges in clinical outcome assessment development for treatments in early PD and identified priorities for the field.

Lisa S. Meredith, Ph.D., Editor