RAND Health Quarterly: Vol. 11 No. 3
Table of Contents
In This Issue
Health Care Delivery, Quality, and Patient Safety
Health Policy and Health Economics
Assessing the Impact of Individual Market Reforms in Minnesota
RAND Health Quarterly, 2024; 11(3):2
Comparing Insulin Prices in the United States to Other Countries: Updated Results Using 2022 Data
RAND Health Quarterly, 2024; 11(3):3
Comparing New Prescription Drug Availability and Launch Timing in the United States and Other OECD Countries
RAND Health Quarterly, 2024; 11(3):4
International Prescription Drug Price Comparisons: Estimates Using 2022 Data
RAND Health Quarterly, 2024; 11(3):5
Mental Health
The Road to 988/911 Interoperability: Three Case Studies on Call Transfer, Colocation, and Community Response
RAND Health Quarterly, 2024; 11(3):6
Military Health
Evaluation Design for the Department of the Air Force's True North Program: Development of a Logic Model and Program Measures
RAND Health Quarterly, 2024; 11(3):7
Veteran Single Parents: Surviving but Not Thriving
RAND Health Quarterly, 2024; 11(3):9
