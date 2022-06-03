Transportation Equity for Older Adults
CommentaryPublished Jun 3, 2022
In the United States, older adults are at particular risk of having unmet transportation needs as individual mobility challenges mount and driving ability declines with age. Furthermore, these risks are occurring in an economic environment of rapid change in transportation technology and in a societal environment that does not always support or prioritize older-adult mobility. This Perspective provides an overview of — and weighs solutions to — the equity concerns surrounding older-adult transportation. Next, a framework is presented for communities to explore and assess how well they are serving the transportation needs of older adults as a population and specific older-adult subpopulations. Last, ideas for future exploration and action are presented. This Perspective is intended to provide guidance for communities and advocates for older adults in identifying and strengthening transportation systems.
