Using Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing to Enhance U.S. Department of Homeland Security Mission Capabilities
CommentaryPublished Aug 27, 2024
Building on research on quantum machine learning, researchers investigated the effect of quantum-enhanced artificial intelligence within the context of the six U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) missions. For each mission, the authors illustrate how quantum boosts could help DHS perform its computational duties more efficiently. They also explain some situations in which quantum computing does not provide benefits over classical computing. Last, they provide recommendations to DHS on how to leverage quantum computing. This paper should be of interest to policymakers, researchers, and others working on quantum computing or artificial intelligence.
Funding for this work was made possible by the independent research and development provisions of RAND contracts for the operation of its U.S. Department of Defense federally funded research and development centers. This work was conducted in the Management, Technology, and Capabilities Program of the Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD).
