Assessing the Value of a CERN-Like Multinational Research Organization for AI

Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities have the potential to be some of the most transformative — and disruptive — developments of the 21st century. As the AI community struggles with questions of how to manage potential issues, policymakers and researchers often turn to analogies and metaphors to describe the futures they envision.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) has emerged as a model for collaborative, multinational research that could help enable future AI research. Inspired by perceived parallels between the fields, there is growing interest among researchers and policymakers in establishing a similar organization dedicated to AI research — a CERN for AI.

In this paper, the authors frame the question of what a CERN for AI might be. There are numerous overlapping and competing descriptions of what functions a CERN for AI might serve. The authors review the history of CERN to provide a conceptual grounding for the term and identify five concepts for a CERN for AI that capture different dimensions of the visions that other scholars have articulated.

The authors propose the use of a tool from business strategy, Porter's five forces model, to assess the potential value of the five organizational concepts and understand the coordination and implementation challenges that would need to be overcome to realize these visions. Given that there have not been consistent opinions on the form, function, or purpose of a CERN for AI, this method can help assess which concepts might deliver the greatest value.