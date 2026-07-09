High Bandwidth Memory
What It Is and Why It Matters
Expert InsightsPublished Jul 9, 2026
What It Is and Why It Matters
Expert InsightsPublished Jul 9, 2026
High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) is a specialized type of memory used in most leading artificial intelligence chips, but it is produced at a globally competitive scale by only three companies, and it relies on complex manufacturing processes concentrated in a handful of facilities in East Asia. In this paper, the authors synthesize technical and market analysis of the HBM ecosystem: how HBM works, how it is produced, and who controls its production. They aim to equip policymakers and researchers with a primer that can be referenced in a variety of policy discussions.
This work was independently initiated and conducted by the Center on AI, Security, and Technology within RAND Global and Emerging Risks using income from operations and gifts and grants from philanthropic supporters.
This publication is part of the RAND expert insights series. The expert insights series presents perspectives on timely policy issues.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.