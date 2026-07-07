The Strategist's Dilemma
Agent-Neutral and Agent-Relative Reasons in U.S. AI Strategy
Expert InsightsPublished Jul 7, 2026
Agent-Neutral and Agent-Relative Reasons in U.S. AI Strategy
Expert InsightsPublished Jul 7, 2026
In this paper, the author applies philosopher Thomas Nagel’s distinction between agent-relative reasons and agent-neutral reasons to the challenges associated with a U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. In Nagel’s formulation, a reason is agent-neutral if it can be stated in a general form without any essential reference to the person who has it (e.g., the badness of suffering gives everyone a reason to reduce suffering). A reason is agent-relative if its general form necessarily includes such a reference, such as when a duty arises from one’s particular role, relationship, or commitment.
Nagel’s account is well suited to the challenges involved in implementing a U.S. AI strategy: He argues that both kinds of reasons—those arising from an objective, impersonal standpoint and those arising from the standpoint of a particular agent—generate legitimate demands on action; he also argues that practical reasoning cannot eliminate the tension between the two reasons.
The author argues that national leaders face this exact tension in a strategist’s dilemma: Leaders bear agent-relative obligations to protect their own citizens, yet transformative AI generates agent-neutral obligations to prevent grave harms to anyone, regardless of nationality. Rather than treating these as a single balance to be struck, the author argues that catastrophic and irreversible risk should constrain what counts as a permissible strategy and that agent-relative trade-offs properly arise only within that constraint.
This effort was independently initiated and conducted by the Center for the Geopolitics of Artificial General Intelligence within RAND Global and Emerging Risks using income from operations and gifts from RAND supporters.
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