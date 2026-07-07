The Strategist's Dilemma

In this paper, the author applies philosopher Thomas Nagel’s distinction between agent-relative reasons and agent-neutral reasons to the challenges associated with a U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. In Nagel’s formulation, a reason is agent-neutral if it can be stated in a general form without any essential reference to the person who has it (e.g., the badness of suffering gives everyone a reason to reduce suffering). A reason is agent-relative if its general form necessarily includes such a reference, such as when a duty arises from one’s particular role, relationship, or commitment.

Nagel’s account is well suited to the challenges involved in implementing a U.S. AI strategy: He argues that both kinds of reasons—those arising from an objective, impersonal standpoint and those arising from the standpoint of a particular agent—generate legitimate demands on action; he also argues that practical reasoning cannot eliminate the tension between the two reasons.

The author argues that national leaders face this exact tension in a strategist’s dilemma: Leaders bear agent-relative obligations to protect their own citizens, yet transformative AI generates agent-neutral obligations to prevent grave harms to anyone, regardless of nationality. Rather than treating these as a single balance to be struck, the author argues that catastrophic and irreversible risk should constrain what counts as a permissible strategy and that agent-relative trade-offs properly arise only within that constraint.