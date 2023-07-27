The Pentagon's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer
One Year In
The head of the Department of Defense's (DoD's) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) is the senior official responsible for the acceleration of DoD's adoption of data, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to generate decision advantage from the boardroom to the battlefield. This new office was established in February 2022 — bringing together the authorities and resources of previously separate organizations, including the DoD Chief Data Officer, the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, the Defense Digital Service, and the Advancing Analytics Office — and it reached full operational capability in June 2022.
To mark the one-year anniversary of the new office, Margie Palmieri, Deputy Chief Digital and AI Officer, joined Jim Mitre, director of RAND's International Security and Defense Policy Program, for a fireside chat about the status of the new organization and where DoD is on its journey to adopt data, analytics, and AI at scale.
Transcript
Jim Mitre
Thank you all for coming. Really grateful to have you all here in the room. And for those who are joining virtually. My name's Jim Mitre. I'm the director of the International Security and Defense Policy Program here at the RAND Corporation. And I'm overjoyed to share the stage today with Ms. Margie Palmieri, who is the Department of Defense's inaugural Deputy Chief Digital Officer. Now, Margie started off as a presidential management fellow in the Navy, having graduated from Rutgers University with an undergraduate and a master's degree, spent most of her career in the Navy at the intersection of technology and operations. I spent some time over at the Joint Staff with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as his director, the Chairman's action group, and then went back to the Navy to be the director for integrated Fires for the Deputy Secretary, plucked out of there and brought her over to take the reins now, along with Dr. Craig Martel. Before we get rolling on the on the discussion here, I just want to lay out a few admin notes. First off, this meeting is being recorded. Second, the agenda is pretty straightforward. We're going to have a little bit of a Q&A here and then we're going to open it up for broader Q&A. If you've got questions in the room, please just come to the mic. If you're online, you'll get a link in a minute. If it hasn't come through already for Slido and just submit questions there. We'll get to as many as we can within the time that we have available. Please state your name and affiliation before providing your question. That's all there is to it. Terrific. Margie, thanks for coming.
Margie Palmieri
Yeah, thanks for having me.
Jim Mitre
Yeah. Excellent. Well, so one of the start the conversation with a little bit of an understanding on the formation of the CDA. So just to review the bidding here a little bit, in 2001, 2021, when the Deputy Secretary laid out her first memo calling for the creation of CDA. She mentioned that actually the department had been making some really important progress on data analytics and AI with some of the individual component organizations, the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, the Chief Data officer, the advance team within the Undersecretary Office for Controller Defense, Digital Service and then Project Maven and all of those. The project MAVEN part not in total were brought together in a merger of the create scale. And the logic of the case was that while there had been good progress, there'd be value in bringing them together for greater alignment and synchronization of these efforts. I'm curious, how's the merger going a year into it? Do you feel like there's a culture clash, different kind of communities coming together here? Do you feel like there's a lot of kindred spirits kind of all running in the same direction? Give us a little bit in terms of how the merger is coming about.
Margie Palmieri
Yeah. No. So we really took the last year to think through how do we accomplish the mission of the CAO, which is to accelerate the adoption of data analytics and AI from the boardroom to the battlefield. And each of those component pieces, as you said, came with their own culture, came with their own lessons, learned best practices and insights on what was the challenge in DOD and what were potential ways to go after it. And as we maybe some would say we took too long, I think we appropriately learned from those experiences in each of those groups and have now put together a cow organization that really reflects a blend of those groups and talents and cultures. You know, when we did that, we've done a couple of cultural surveys. One of the things that has been consistent across all of them is that our people are committed to the mission. They want to bring industry best practices to DOD. They want to do it with urgency and speed and agility. And they're really passionate about solving these problems through a technical lens. And so for all of the, you know, the cultural differences we have, that piece really unites us and everyone's really engaged. And when we make a call for, Hey, we've got a problem out there, want to solve it, everyone kind of turns to and it's allowed us to bring together some pretty unique teams that kind of cross those divisions. That's specific. It's gelling and we're feeling good and we've got the kind of the vision and the objectives and priorities, I think, to bring folks together.
Jim Mitre
That's excellent. Can you elaborate just a little bit on the Defense Digital Service team in particular, because they're a little bit different even than the other ones that they were already a collection of individuals. On a couple of your detail to the defense with deep technological expertise and background. So not the traditional DOD types to begin with. How how are they being integrated in in-house GDS in the CDO construct looking out?
Margie Palmieri
Yeah, I'll step backwards one step to go forward on that one. So backwards one step is so GDS, first of the digital organizations you mentioned, there are like a 2015 stand up Shake as 2018 CDO 20 advanced somewhere in between all those, but the each one of those. Elements had done work to understand how to really do digital transformation inside of DOD. And there are a bunch of best practices out there in industry, but every one has to apply it to their their culture and their experience and their mission and CDO. Our main challenge is really now about scale. And so each of those organizations, when they were founded, they took on use cases or smaller scale problems to apply best practices in digital transformation to show DOD how it could advance its capabilities in the in the digital space and our and the way they design, I would call it kind of how they develop products. We've really talked a lot about this question of how do you scale DBS? Because as they came in, like you said, incredible talent, incredible commitment to the mission, just this amazing passion to serve our service members and make sure that the lives of those injuries improved. But it was a project by project based approach. And so we really started thinking about what scale would look like. And we went through all the components of CDO and kind of set them on a path we can talk about later, about data and analytics and data quality. For us, it's really around how we do agile product development. The key skill that when we looked across all their different projects that they did, the one thing that they were doing where they were bringing this Agile project about or product development focus to the way they solve problems and D.O.D. does program management review. You know, here's your system, I'm going to deliver you this technology, I'll train you on it and I'll hand it over. Details comes in. What's the problem you're trying to solve? Let me talk to the users. Get an understanding of the ground, truth on what that looks like, and then start the design process in a very product focused way. And so as we long story, as we start to incorporate them more, we're looking at really how do we apply them as kind of the, the team that jumps in provides that hands on experience. And then how do we as CDO for enterprise perspective, provide the tools and training resources necessary for organizations to be able to to learn more and do more, either before they get there or after they have left? And then who are the industry partners that could help because GDS is a 30 or so workforce and we'll need more capacity in this in this area. So how do we partner with industry to do that more broadly?
Jim Mitre
That's excellent. Yeah. I mean, in terms of like critical skill sets in the digital sphere, people often talk about their engineers, data scientists, but product management is an important skill set obviously out in an industry but largely unappreciated within the department. So that makes a lot of good sense. Okay, let's talk about you and Dr. Martel for a second. CDO management, the department for the last decade has been trying to bring in tech experts into senior management positions in the Department of Defense, folks in Silicon Valley and elsewhere. And it's been experimenting essentially with different models and how to bring them In many cases, once they arrive at the Department of Defense, there's a steep learning curve to understand the physics of that unique environment. And so in this specific case, when the deputy secretary was looking to create the management team for CDO, you too were thought of as a pair. And so Dr. Martel, previously the head of machine learning over at Lyft, was brought in, in large part because he's at the forefront of our industry, is on machine learning and AI and you were brought in in large part because you understand how the department works, how to move the levers and affect change within it. I'd love to get a sense in terms of how that models working, how that pairing is, and if you can share about your personal experience with working with, correct?
Margie Palmieri
Yeah, no, I mean, the deputy, whoever came up with this pairing was was absolutely brilliant. It has been an amazingly productive relationship. One is because Craig, who he is, who he is and he is he's his strategy focus. He wants he's committed to doing the right thing. He's open to dissenting opinions and other ideas. He recognizes he came in recognizing he had a lot to learn. And it wasn't like, I know what's best because I came from industry. It was really around, hey, I have a general theory of the case, how do we make it work? And so he's been really open to feedback and and kind of how do you make this work in the D.O.D. context? And so we've had a lot of conversations, him and me, but also with our entire leadership team around an industry. It would work this way in government can't quite work that way, but how can we get the same outcome and how can we create incentives? And government are very, very different than they can be in industry in some cases. And so how do you how do you align those? And it's actually, I think, contributed to the speed at which CDO has been able to move forward and deliver actual capability wins in the in its first year in addition to just standing up the organization. But I think we've done a lot in a couple key areas on delivering real results and not just or design.
Jim Mitre
Okay, excellent. Excellent. Very good. Now let's talk for a second about how you two as a team are interfacing with your counterparts at the at the Four-Star level within the department. Again, part of the logic for creating CDO was to have somebody who cares deeply about data and AI as their main job, sitting at forums like the Deputies Management Action Group, where you've got the four stars around the table trying to determine how the department is going to manage this $800 billion budget every year that didn't exist in the past. Right? And so CDO is of the stature of like the CIO counterparts with the four stars and the services and the commands, the other undersecretaries. How have you been received? Is there a little bit of like, Hey, this is the new kid on the block? We don't know what the. Make of them. They have to demonstrate themselves. Is there are a lot of time educating them on technical issues with data and AI. Anything you can share about that experience of sitting at the table and being a part of those conversations?
Margie Palmieri
Yeah. I mean, Craig said it when he came in for industry. He expected he would have to do a lot of education about the importance of data and analytics. And what he found was the D.O.D. had already been convinced of that. It was really a question of what's the best way to move forward in the services, in the come out and commands. They all have efforts in this space. And so like I said, over the last five years or so, D.O.D. has done an incredible groundwork on how to make this work. The question now is, is how to scale it and and how to apply new and emerging things like what we're seeing with generative AI. And so Craig's expertise there has been really helpful because he can understand, you know, okay, what's real, what's not real. And and then back to your pairing piece, understanding, you know, how do we apply resources and how do we ask for resources in the space in a way where we can execute with confidence? And it's not just kind of this vision. So so it's also been really, really great inside the core mission functions. Is this expectation for us to be the Manning customer? And the first time I heard that, I was like, What is what does that mean? Demanding customer. And it was explained to me by someone we're both familiar with that we are expected to work with the other other parts of DOD to remove barriers to data adoption if we can't do it ourselves. And that peer relationship between us and the other direct reports to the DSD and effective both within the building and then outside the combatant commands and some of the other agencies has been super helpful. And we can use the CEO council, our governing board, to work through those issues. And then if we can't come to agreement, we can we can elevate. But so far, you know, without a doubt. Every new organization has to prove itself. But most people have been really open to inviting us in and having conversations, and we've been trying to support them as much as possible through the work that we're doing.
Jim Mitre
Okay. That's that's really encouraging. A couple threads just a little bit on one of the points you made there in that at the four star level, there seems to be a lot of acceptance of the importance of data in AI, and the question is more in implementation. There's a perception by many, you know, put myself in this camp a bit that the Department of Defense is still very hardware centric and it thinks about large weapons systems and platforms, less so about software and some of the intangibles like data and AI, when it's thinking about its future force design and things of that nature. Do you feel like the cultural shift is happening and that there's a recognition about the importance of software, not just that this is something we need to do, but that the processes and ways in which the department is actually trying to build its future force is starting to move along. What can you say about the cultural shift here?
Margie Palmieri
So I will say without a doubt in the combatant commands, what we see is a incredible focus on data analytics, AI software for decision support. I think if you looked at every single combat command we have, there's some initiative that they are leading themselves in that space in some way because it's so critical to the mission. I'd also say that inside the building for the management of DOD, there are multiple officers from the, you know, from Kate to policy to arms Ani that are really driving their decision making processes through the lens of data and analytics. Some of that, some of that software, a lot of them use the Evanna platform, which is something that CEO sponsors, comes with analytic tools that users can kind of create their own. Others are using external external platforms. But this idea that leaders want to use more want to use data analytics more to drive their decision making is absolutely gaining momentum and and starting to kind of take over from a management perspective and then from an operational decision making perspective. I think platforms still exist. I think in the platform world, you know, probably there are definitely pockets throughout the services that are doing more to take a software and data centric approach to the capabilities that ride on those platforms. And I, I think as we work towards getting to and the pieces there, we'll see that even more.
Jim Mitre
Okay, very good. Very good. You mentioned earlier on CDOs Mission, which was to receive the for the audience here, it's to accelerate the adoption of data analytics and AI to generate decision advantage from the boardroom to the battlefield. I find this a really interesting mission for a couple of reasons. In part, it's about adoption. It's not about trying to create new technologies. Them at scale and then to it's a pretty broad scope to do it. Enterprisewide right back office functions the business of defense to include right in the middle of high intensity conflict, right? How you think about applying things there. Can you give us a little bit of a sense of how the department's doing on this journey to become more data driven and enabled? Where are you on executing that mission?
Margie Palmieri
Yeah, I think there's two facets of this. One is one of the things Craig brought to CDO was this digital hierarchy of needs. So a lot of people love to jump to the AI space and start talking about the different algorithms, but we've got kind of this pyramid of foundational enablers, and these are things like we have to have the talent both in the digital space and in the leadership space that understands how to apply data analytics and AI to their mission set and how to really build those capabilities or lead the development of them effectively. We also need the acquisition processes that are going to allow us to acquire these technologies because they're not platforms or industrial capabilities to the traditionally. Next level of the hierarchy of needs is data quality. And so before you start building any analytics, you want to make sure you've got access to the right data and it's it's of sufficient quality. Make a decision. The analytic piece is next. And then the AI aspect is on top of that, really just where you want to apply the right set of algorithms or dashboards or analytics to your problem set. So with that kind of construct, we've been able to focus our efforts and we've got five priority areas that are kind of reflective of the hierarchy of needs and how we're applying them. And so number one is data quality. So it is foundational. Everything we do, whether it's just really to understand how we count things in the department and how we integrate things in the department all the way up to, you know, how do we predict what trends might be coming next. We've got to have the foundation of data quality and the access to it to make that possible. The next one is this AML scaffolding. So we because of scale, because our mission is scale, we don't want to create AI from the seed. So we'll talk about the two applications we have where we're looking at that. But in general, we want to be we want the different elements of the department across the department to be able to create AML algorithms and apply them to their mission wherever they want to. But we want them to do it responsibly, and we want to make sure that the air that we are feeling has justified confidence. So it's going to do what it supposed to do. It's not going to do what it's not supposed to do, and our operators know how to use it in the right way. And so there are pieces around that, whether it's test and evaluation or criteria for how you root train and retrain or how you start trying to retrain the algorithm or train and retrain the operator or how they work together, there are pieces around that that we will set from, see how to kind of guide the department of the development of responsible AI. Third priority is talent management. So digital talent management, there were 12, there are 12 work roles inside of the cyber workforce framework that are related to data analytics. And I CTO recently got assigned as the functional community manager of those, which means we will identify the people in the billets across the department, set up training and mentorship, a talent pipeline for them to come in and find jobs outside. Once they decide to leave government. And so those pieces you can see a direct mapping to the hierarchy meets. The other two priorities we have are the application of data analytics and AI. What is in the business performance space. So the SecDef is very interested in making sure we have data analytics to drive decision making in the management of the department. And so through the Strategic Management Plan and the National Defense Strategy Implementation Plan, we're bringing data and metrics and analytics to help support seniors in the execution or implementation of those. The other ones, Nancy, too. So the ability to integrate data across the services, across and connect commands vertically and horizontally, the ability to have a variety of industry partners, right applications in that space in support of combatant commander requirements, and then to do to figure those things out through experimentation. And we run the Global Information Dominance Experiment series. And so those pieces are kind of how we're pulling that together, and they've really given us the focus to take that universe of potential problems and really put in place the core elements that we think will help the department scale adoption.
Jim Mitre
Terrific. Okay. As lot. No, that was that was fantastic, because honestly, you've laid out a roadmap for the rest of our year to date here. Yeah. So let's delve into kind of a couple of those pieces there in a little more depth before opening it up for a broader Q&A. So let's start with data. The new outlined elements of the tech sector sensor infrastructure as the data piece was analytics. I on top, you and Craig have both been quite public talking about the importance of the data layer. Given where the Department is right now at this moment in time on its journey and we're really trying to make investments there, you're not alone and that the Deputy Secretary and support with the Chief data officer Dave Spark, had put out a set of data decrees. Right. That really trying to create a sea change in terms of the department's approach to managing data, make sure that's more accessible. It's not locked into legacy systems, not stovepipe, etc.. How is that moving a lot right outside of just CDO? Are you seeing the department's shift in data coming about? Are people taking the data decree seriously? What can you say about the data layer in general, but the data effort across the department more broadly?
Margie Palmieri
Yeah, we see a really, really professionalization of the data officers across the department with increasing maturity. The more and more we work, the different use cases, the best way to approach data quality is from a mission lens. And so to go out there and just say, Hey, we're going to take a random set of data sources or we're going to start to improve the quality and access of those sources doesn't allow you to demonstrate the power. And so whether it's through advance or through situ, we have a prioritized list of data sources that are directly mapped to user use cases. And we can say if you don't provide this data, we will be unable to provide this commander or decision maker the ability to make the following decision in the way that they need to. And so what we're seeing is that that is usually compels usually is a compelling case for people to get on board and say, okay, sure, I'll write an API or I'll give you at least the Hardwire data portion in some way. Without a doubt, we want to move towards more of a data mesh concept for the department. Where data is treated as a product, has product owners and products have customers. And so we're probably a few years away from really maturing to that level. We're still pretty system centric, but in the key areas, we're starting to see data providers much more curious about why do you want to use that data, How are you going to use it, and then how do we actually create the system connections that allow that data to be moved across the enterprise? So actually really good maturity. I think we have a while to go before it's it's totally fluid, but the use cases really drive folks forward, I think.
Jim Mitre
Okay, that's excellent. We were just a little bit more data on. Yeah, I tell you, this is one of the least well understood success stories in terms of departments approach to data because Advantech came about in a relatively data inhospitable environment. And so the work they all been doing there is just really tremendous. And it seems like the demand for advantage far exceeds supply of labor in data engineers the way we'll do things. How's that going with Advantech? Do you have a sense in terms of where it might go, right, in terms of what you're trying to do with it these days?
Margie Palmieri
Yeah, I mean, Greg Little, who is our deputy CEO that started Advantech back in the contract, back in the control shop, and his team, Nick Lanham, is kind of just the brains behind it, beyond the platform side and all their support. You know, they started I describe it as kind of a platform response to audit or platform response to crisis. So the first crisis was audit. We can write inaudible, Can we put an audit data next, we have those covered. Well, we got we have to account for all these supplies and we have to procure the supplies. We got this database. Let's throw in all the current info and then the Afghan NIO happened and it's like, well, we, we track these planes and things and so let's put that data in there. Then Ukraine happened and okay, well, where are the weapons? And so and in the meantime, as they've built out their customer segments, other people have caught on in the early adopters have said, well, can we put, you know, readiness data in there and can we put, you know, sexual assault and prevention data in there? And you know, what? What does it look like for us to take advantage of this platform as an enterprise capability instead of just a financial capability? And it's really grown. I think we got the numbers wrong. But, you know, we have an incredible user base that's growing every day. The number of use cases that they support is amazing. I think as we look to scale the platform, there's a couple of things that we want to do right now. We want to find a way to invite more industry partners to come in and start to be able to provide visualization and analytics inside of that platform that the number one value, that platform is its ability to provide access to DOD data, agnostic of where the source is. It's a great way to integrate data and find it together. We will increase our pace and scale if we can start to invite more industry. Providers in there to link up with customers and start to not just rely on the CDO team to support development, but to to be able to do that with industry. I think the other pieces inside of advance are the tools to start AML development. And as we think about this scaffolding piece linking that initiative up with Advantech and making sure that we can use that data and the tools inside of event to now expand that into a broader of scaffolding capability in conjunction with industry developing. And so I think I think you're just see advantage become more of a foundation for data analytics. You'll have a core tool, core set of tools for the citizen data scientists and others. And and then we hope to make that much more applicable more broadly across the broader do the customer base.Speaker 3 Excellent. Excellent.
Margie Palmieri
Yeah.
Jim Mitre
All right. Let's switch gears and talk about the war fight aspect of the business here. So Jassy to join all demand join all domain command and control. One of thing that's always amused me about how the Department of Defense works is that when you do good work, your work rewarded with more good work. And it didn't take too long for the secretary, the deputy, to look the CDO hand over the Java Sea to a full folio, in large part as they clearly are doing something right to inherit that that mission. What can you say about how the gesture to effort is going? And you mentioned Guide a little bit earlier, too. I know right now we're in the middle of a guide experiment, which is pretty exciting. The global information dominance experiments which CDO picked up from NORTHCOM. How is Guide moving along? How's Jesse to going? Give us an update on where you are there.
Margie Palmieri
Yeah, absolutely. So I came from Navy and had kind of done some Navy density stuff before coming to Jody. We we've taken Jancee to, to the D mag is as you said that up being the vice chairman chair with all the department reps twice now. And when the deputy asked us to really work on the data integration aspect of Chad C and the decision advantage aspect of Jadzia to the first thing we had to do is find out what work was already going on because we knew we weren't starting from scratch and we went to the COCOM, to the services, also to OCR, OCA and S Cape There has been in Joint Staff J 67 as well as I think I said, the call comes already. This is amazing that I work in the department going on on Jesse too, and I think historically the messaging has been that we are off track, the services don't work together. Therefore we can't fully realize. Jessica We found completely the opposite. Jesse, who's been talked about is like this thing we buy and this thing in the future. And it's actually neither. The department in its various components has been developing and delivering and iterating on Jesse to, you know, over over time and continues to today through not just guide but other types of experiments. And it's not this single thing we're going to buy that makes everything better. So think of Jesse to the verb joint, all the main command control. Now it is combine a joint, all the main command and control, because we're going to do it with allies and partners. It's a verb. We come in and control as an organization and we've have been involving C two for ever, right? So to continually, continually evolve. And so we'll see Jesse too. So as we think about that, the real, the real gap that we saw and the different efforts that were happening was most efforts are designed to bring data in to support a decision maker for a specific use case. So best practice right there is there's a function that has to happen or a decision that has to take place and you develop the capability in order to support that function. The challenge was no one was thinking about how to take that insight out of that application stack or out of that specific mission context and share it. And really when as we evolve this, this concept or this warfighting function of Jesse to our ability to command and control outside of just the domain stovepipes and do it more broadly is going to start to change our C2 concepts and workflows. And so getting data out as important as getting data. And so the key how is working on a data integration layer designed to provide data and share data across the enterprise, really through a series of data mesh services industry, they do this all the time doing in the specialized context. I mean, we have distributed disconnected nodes at the tactical edge, but none of what we are building would be a surprise. Anybody coming out, coming in from industry. And in fact, we've been able to get some really incredible minds from industry that just fascinated by this problem. So this is part of your day, right? Like we have really hard problems, but they've been able to bring their knowledge to this problem set. And we we through guide every 90 days do another increment of data integration and then partnered with the various different co comms. Work on their workflows because you could put the best tech around this problem set that we have. But if we actually didn't change the way we work, it's great to do something electronically. But if you put it in a PowerPoint slide and then brief it for 90 minutes, it's not going to have an impact. So the guide series allows us to match up those workflows with the technology, and then we take a stab at what the next lessons and iteration are every 90 days.
Jim Mitre
Excellent. All right. Well, so you hit on digital talent. And so let's let's talk about that a little bit more depth here. Arguably, CIO's most important resource is its people and in particular those with some digital talent. So I'd love to understand a little bit in terms of like training the existing workforce and building them up as well as the point you just made about attracting people from industry to come because the Department Defense has a fantastic mission. You want to get behind it. Can you talk a little bit about how those two things are going?
Margie Palmieri
Yeah. First of all, we inherited an amazing people. One of the I always joke, you know, when you're in the service, going to O.C. is like the Darkside, because, you know, they do oversight and we actually get to build things, which is incredible. And our feeder organizations had oversight over data policy, acquisition authority, technical talent, and real capability in the form of advance and other things. Jake had built a few things, and we were really well positioned to start executing on some of these hard problems of the deputy through our way. I think that mix of technical talent and an understanding of mission outcome has been, you know, outcome focused metrics has been one of the key things where we bring folks in. We're like, Hey, you're not just here to build anything. We want to take that product management mindset and make sure that we're building the right thing and we're doing it in a way that is measurable metrics based and going to deliver on an outcome, but really haven't had to do a ton of training of our current workforce. I think most of them have kind of come through or had been exposed to DOD. Anyways, for the folks who are coming from industry, a lot of a lot of it is just like over beer conversations around like, yeah, this is how it is or this we can change and this is a constraint and you know, we can't just go out and find an industry partner we like and start working with them like there's a contracts and acquisition process. Now we've got fantastic acquisition vehicles that are much more agile in the air space than in the past, and so we can do that much more rapidly. I think the big thing for us is going to be thinking through the new business models around how we partner government industry in this space because it is so different. But we've we've actually seen effect for the Directorate for Digital Services. We had a director move on and did a open recruitment action, had over 150 people apply. And so just gone through Readymades were like, Well, this one's good for that. But we have these other positions and these people are going in and yeah, so usually I think that partnership between an existing government person and the industry person, as we worked at C2, we've paired up some, you know, people with government knowledge with technology that we've kind of copied that model as we go through.
Jim Mitre
My I spend most my career in the dark side. I know you'll be your point about how CTA Oh is unique is really interesting and important because it is in part an Under Secretary and that it provides guidance and issues memos. But then it's also sort of like a Defense Agency field activity that builds things and does things in the real world. It's rare to get those all together in one outfit. So that's fascinating to me how the workforce is affected by that. Good. Well, I'm going to hit two more questions and then open it up for Q&A. One is on a hot topic on everybody's mind these days, generative AI. So last fall, there was a unveiling of a large number of large language models, right? Like opening eyes, chat, shipped and topics, cloud, etc.. Caught a lot of us by surprise, myself included, Just in terms of the potential for these capabilities. They have incredible opportunities and benefits that you could seize with them, but they also create some new risks and some new challenges to national security. I wonder if we could take each of those in turn. From an opportunities perspective, CDO has been exploring that space, right, and trying to think about how we can apply generative AI, large language models, foundation models in certain cases to the defense environment. Can you talk a little about some of the use cases you are exploring and what you're trying to do there? And then we'll come back and talk about the risks?
Margie Palmieri
Yeah, sure. You know, I think there's there's kind of both ends of the spectrum that you hear most often to your point, which is, you know, these things are going to bring massive benefit to the world or they're going to bring massive destruction in the world, maybe just the foundation before we get to the use cases, because the way the way we think about A.I., the way we think. Is, is it? It really is use case based. So even in these generative AI models, they're not the solution for every use case. And so just like you see, you know, in the commercial world and DOD, we have computer vision to look for object detection and tracking. We have natural language processing to look through policy documents and you'll find correlations. We have other types of ML algorithms for predictive maintenance and and so generative AI is no different. There are going to be use cases that it's really, really good for and they're going to be use cases it's not good for. What we found is there's not enough attention being paid to the potential downsides of generative ads, specifically hallucination. This is a huge problem for DOD and it really matters for us and how we apply that. And so we're looking to work more closely with industry on on these types of downsides and not just hand wave them away. So to do that, we're we are experimenting with different generative A.I. models. Most recently in Guide, we had about five different models really just to test out, you know, how do they work, Can we train them on dog data or tune them on dog data? How do our users interact with them? And then what metrics do we want to come up with based off of what we were seeing to facilitate evaluation of these tools? Because there are really great evaluation metrics for generative AI and everything that you do. Fields in the technology space has some sort of understanding of how well it works. And and, and AI and generative AI included are no different. And so we want to make sure that we have the ability to understand its capability and and know when it's going to be effective and it's not going to be in active duty. We've been doing A.I. for 60 years, driving AI in some cases, and the generative AI piece is no different. It's going to change the way we interact with our machines, without a doubt. But it's also going to follow along how we test and train and deploy as well.
Jim Mitre
Okay, Excellent. Excellent. And then we go a little bit deeper on the risks.
Margie Palmieri
Yeah.
Jim Mitre
Yeah. So one of the concerns that many have, again, myself included, is that these capabilities potentially lower the barrier for non-experts to be able to get access to certain information that might help them build things like biological weapons or that where this technology is going, it could lead to a general artificial intelligence which could have significant implications potentially impacting the military balance in novel ways that we haven't really thought of. I wonder if you could talk a little bit in terms of how are you all even thinking about the national security risks here?
Margie Palmieri
Yeah, no, absolutely. I mean, I think this this goes to, you know, the way we we government DOD work with industry and academia on not hand-waving the potential risks. I think there's what we see from industry sometimes is a lot of there's so much benefit here just do it and in the D.O.D. space it's yeah so what are we going to do about hallucination? What are we going to do about how we actually train users on how to use these effectively? Because you, if it hasn't seen it, especially in a classified context, if it hasn't seen a certain training data set, it may not provide to you the right recommendation. And then how do we train our users? Like that's the big thing, right? Every every operational system we deploy into the field, we train the users on how to use it. It's a it's a key aspect of delivery of capability in DOD. And AI is going to be no different. And so in order to be able to train someone on how to use it, you have to know what it's good at and what it's not good at and what when it is appropriate to use. And so as we think through both the scaffolding pieces and the deployment pieces, making sure that that's part of the conversation, we don't start to centralize that in CDO, but making sure that others are thinking through that is really important.
Jim Mitre
Excellent. Okay. And so CDR, what a year. Yeah. I'm curious in terms of how you think about defining success for the CDO experiment. Congress has invested a lot in terms of resources. Department has to include in the predecessor organizations as well. Right? So there's been a lot of attention focused put on this, trying to help the department get on the right side of the data landscape. How do you think about what success is in whether or not you're doing a good job?
Margie Palmieri
Yeah, I mean, really, it's it's the feedback we get from our customers. And so from the deputy secretary level, knowing that she and the SecDef are able to make better decisions based off of access to data, better understanding of, of that data that they're getting presented with, because analytics have or has made sense of it and accelerating the speed and continuity with which they can keep pace on department operations. And so one of the things we're doing inside of business performance is a pulse dashboard, which takes the key metrics from across the department, attaches the. The data that feed those metrics so that the SecDef can see at any time where they're doing on one of their key initiatives. That's also helping us refine how we think about how we measure things, which is really fantastic. And so if we see better decision support, that is the that's the key for us. Same thing with on the warfighting side with the COCOM and others as we start to see, as we have recently at a distinguished visitor day at CENTCOM for their Dragon, Falcon Oasis and at the 18th Airborne Corps, who's doing amazing things with data and analytics at the tactical level. We're starting to see timelines for targeting and co-development decrease or capacity increase and more confidence that operators have in the systems that they're using. That's that's what we're looking for.
Jim Mitre
Excellent. Okay, Very good. Very good. Thank you. Okay. We're going to open up for Q&A, and we've got one right there. Please state your name and affiliation sustainment. It should be on. Okay.Speaker 4 I'm using the first question. Right. Carmen has to come out on my first rodeo. Hi, I'm Peter Whitehead. I'm a senior engineer here at RAND. And while I have at least ten questions, but in the interest of being generous to my colleagues, I'll try to keep it down to one. But first, a plug that we are working on. Metrics for one of the board language models. We have a little internally funded effort on that. So just so you know. Yeah. Absorptive capacity is a big issue. And you touched on industry, government partnerships. And of course, you know, it's always been an issue, especially even more so after the peace dividend in the nineties. Outsourcing to see the contractors and so forth and so on. We've been fortunate at RAND to see some good examples of people that are working to counter that, like Army software factory, for example, developing organic capability within the military. If you would be so kind as to address your thoughts on that and how you see God growing and filling that technical gap? Yeah.
Margie Palmieri
Absolutely. Yeah. I mean, the software factory piece is key. One of the things is we look at Dadzie too in particular, but also also, like I said before, the pipeline and the process by which we develop and deploy software is still currently for some reason Whac-A-Mole came to mind. But it is very singular. You know, there's there's one idea, there's one software capability. It goes through the ATO process, it gets deployed, and there's a new idea. It's a new software capability. It might be on the same data. It has to go through the ATO process and get deployed. As we worked out to do, we had to go through the ATO process for a couple of our things, like Jesus process stinks, and then we said, Wait, we have this mission to be a demanding customer of the department when it comes to things that are getting in the way of rapid adoption. And so we've reached out to CIO. We actually hired our own authorizing official Denny Holtzman from the Air Force, who is known for his innovative thinking in the Space response and RPA program managers and are sharing them with yourself or to two team that's really thought about software pipelines. Lots of really good guidance from the CIO on software developer pipeline implementation plan that they came out with. We really hope to operationalize that. So as we make more data available through our data integration layer through advance, there should be a requisite software pipeline that's associated with that. We think most of that may be kind of policy related, and then we can provide that kind of if you meet these checks, you can deploy, your software factory can be used. And so so the way is to set up two separate separate excuse me, separate one, but we can do this, use the service software factors and say, hey, just go through that process. Make sure you've got these parameters that come out and you can deploy inside of the Evernote or Jetson to data environment. And so I'm not exactly sure how that's going to work out yet. But, you know, that's the vision is to make sure we've got that rapid on ramp so that all partners can come to the table. And it's not just this kind of one's UTC approach that we have now.Speaker 3 Thank you. Yeah.
Jim Mitre
Okay, though.Speaker 3 James plays defense, a technical analyst here. And so two things on my mind. So first off, like in the private sector, we often would see like cornerstone data sets take on sort of disproportionate sort of importance to the organization. So like Google search logs, like if you work at Google, like you needed the search logs, right? So you're not going to go off and do your own thing. Like you have to play will play well with others because that's a dominant data set. So like what do you guys see? Like with data sets are being used the most frequently in DOD, which are the ones that seem like they should be being used but aren't being used. Like, how do you guys think about like setting up your questions that way and then sounds like so, I mean, private sector software development just doesn't look anything like the idea, right? Like, like we don't do ATO. Like if you look at like Microsoft Threat modeling process, it looks a lot more like what an attacker in the NSA does in reverse than it does like anything like the API process. Right? And the the IMF performance attempt to make it more rational and yet ended up as just another compliance checklist, even though it was sort of intended to get away from that model. So, you know, how do what do you guys see as the biggest barriers to doing software development in a more I guess I'm from the private sector, so effectively quite frankly. But yeah.
Margie Palmieri
You don't know. Insulted. Oh, scuse me. Hold on one second while I retrieve my microphone back. Okay. Sorry. Yeah. So we'll go backwards. So on the software side, Danny Holtzman is the one who I think was part of the original arm of design. And then now he says no one actually uses it for risk management. It's just a checklist. We've got to rethink it. And so he's actually developed and put in place for multiple programs a different way to think about risk management and software development that is much more effective, in your words, than maybe our current process. And we're looking at how to scale that. And so that that's one piece in the software pipeline that I talked about before, as is the other one. Like how do we change the dynamic of how we think about deploying, developing, deploying software on the data sets? We have these gold tables inside of advance that allow developers to reach into those core data sets. I think Craig says, you know, 20% of data, you know, responds to 80% of use cases. And you can imagine blue force data is huge, used for just about everything for readiness to plans to, you know, re plans, execution operations. We see a lot of just status of like inventory status and flow logistics flow because logistics is the core of everything that DOD does and comes up time and time again. Lots of financial data across the board, as you can imagine, and types of decisions wish we could do a little bit more with health data. And we're really working through the the privacy and regulations around health data because it's critical to how we view readiness. And what we find is just having to work through the different, you know, it's very easy to say like, how come we can't just get access to the data, but it's like, what data? What part of data? How are we going to use it? What does it use for? And so I think on those data sets that have a little bit more policy structure around them, same thing with no for data. You know, it's very hard to just say, well, let's just throw that no foreign data. Now it's like, Well, hold on a second. Do we have the right tagging? Or as we start to integrate data thinking through, like have we actually structured it in a way where pieces can be passed and reused by different customers? This is the whole data to product kind of focus. The more we bring data as a product focus, I think we'll see more use of those data sets that are under restricted caveats, but things that aren't have been really helpful for the enterprise.Speaker 3 I think it's interesting thought with like so one thing that allies and partners don't like is the idea that people steal their data or get. So the idea that there's data that you may not want to see the individual rows of right, but that you want to do aggregate information about and ways you might enforce that in software mechanisms is actually it's an interesting like sort of general problem.
Margie Palmieri
We can work it for us now maybe.
Jim Mitre
Good. Yeah. Please.
Margie Palmieri
I relentlessly recruit every.Speaker 3 My name is Mohammad Ahmed. I have a question. My question is more on the explainability of DCI Systems. As you know, the black box phenomenon, we really don't know what's happening inside that and what's the D.O.D. policy in regard to basically, who do you want to rely on tech companies.
Margie Palmieri
To basically help you to understand these systems.Speaker 3 Or you want to have organizations like RAND and, you know, safety seems like a big issue. I like probably we make a one mistake and that's all. So then we want to have something and then there is no way to fix it. So how is that policy at the policy level, how you see that and what you're going to do next?
Margie Palmieri
Yeah. So I don't think we have a formal D.O.D. policy on how to think through it. Explainability are one of our really great experts talk to us about, you know, it's not about explainability, it's more about just high confidence. We know. I mean, even the idea that we're using today, there's a percentage a score of a percent is associated with how well the algorithm performs, and it's never 100%. So there's always going to be some sort of risk. The question is, how does the operator understand that and how do they interact with the algorithm in the context of their workflow? That's really why Project Maven was established was to expand with AI in the context of workflows, and we're going to have to continue to do that with every single AI application, whether it's from computer vision to LMS to machine learning, whatever algorithms we use. So that's really the piece. We do think that there should be some set of things that developers do to be able to characterize that our office is really thinking around testing, evaluation, and what kind of tools might we either provide or ask industry to use or conduct that give us insight into that. And then again, how do we make sure operators have the ability to retrain algorithms as they're interacting? It's it's really a workforce question and a technical question kind of combines that.
Jim Mitre
Okay. We'll go to the online questions here for a minute. Folks have other feel free to stand up. Jaspreet Gill from breaking defense asks, Where is the CDO and its efforts development to develop department wide acquisition guidance? And is there a timeline for when the acquisition policy will stand up?
Margie Palmieri
Yeah. So judging from my response, we are not far along in providing Department I acquisition guidance, but I don't know if we necessarily need to. So there's the test and evaluation piece around development that's not that's not entirely acquisition. It could be. And I think we're trying to find that balance of, you know, what degree is this, you know, a core set of tools that we ask people to use to what is it? A you know, I hate to say checklist, but to what extent is it a set of criteria that developers inside of government or industry must meet in order to field AI, whether that's on the development or the operational test evaluation side? You know, without a doubt, we we think that data rights and government data ownership based on data decrees is absolutely key. What we've really been trying to wrestle with inside of CDO is not to over centralize because the department is so diverse and distributed and so large that we want innovation to happen at the edge. And so we think we have some best practices, but not necessarily ready for blanket policy guidance quite yet. We also have our core acquisition vehicles that are designed to do best practices, Trade wind is the platform really focused on kind of three things increasing speed, enabling variety of industry partners to play and just agility and how well those the contract and the needs can meet both the industry and the the user, but but not really on the path for policy quite yet.
Jim Mitre
Excellent. Good. And then Brandi Vinson asked the question, what are some of the next realistic operational military scenarios that future guide experiments will be aimed at applying A.I. to? Yeah, and I'd welcome even just a sense of kind of what are the current military scenarios you are.
Margie Palmieri
In opaque and opaque. I mean, and you can you can imagine where that commands focus is. We we support other programs for Guide as well. And there's really two two aspects that I'll say. One is on the decision making of the COCOM commander and the joint task force down to its component. So that's kind of vertical. How do you think through from tracking to targeting to fires to BDA and that flow across an immense number of targets in a short amount of time in a very hard and large theater? So that's one aspect of of guide. The other one is it's going to be a global fight. Whatever we do is not going to be contained to one specific area. And so the coordination across combatant commands and with the national command authority to bring in diplomatic and economic and information, the other elements of national power is going to be key. And so Guide focuses on global information dominance. How do you actually get combat commands to work across their theaters or functions? And with the Joint Staff and Secretary of Defense his office to make decisions? So logistics is a huge one. One of the things God facilitates is the ability of all the forwards across multiple comms to get together and say, okay, these are the colors that are being proposed. How do we globally source them? Do we have to move assets from one theater to another theater, or do we have to think about a different posture, bringing non-kinetic capabilities to be able to think through something? And we have tools where they can actually now virtually collaborate together in the same workspace at the same time and be able to have conversations and do analyzes on with different tool sets, which is just incredible. Having worked for the chairman and watched, you know, kind of the the way data has been handled in the past, it's much more readily available and the communication tools are much better. So. Excellent.
Jim Mitre
Good. All right. We have time for one more question. Tommy Ross, please close.Speaker 4 Mr. Tommy Ross. Hey, I'm with Alteryx. I was actually before that with the Navy. A little bit overlapping with you, I think. And my impression, I think you're absolutely right in terms of analytics that, you know, most principals in the across the DOD have kind of bought in to data driven decision making. And I think the deputy has done a really good job of forcing data driven conversations and things like the D-max. My my impression, though, was that the challenge was really I mean, some of it was access to data. A lot of it was transparency of analytic methodologies, challenges. There you'd see I saw Navy leaders, Marine Corps leaders walking into D-max or walking in particularly to meetings that were with other components and and hearing the data driven analysis that supported the conversations around decisions that were trying to be made and then walk out of those meetings and completely reject everything that was discussed in the meeting on the grounds that they didn't trust the the analysis. Right, because the the analytics were not transparent to everyone involved in the conversation. I'm curious. And it was, you know, mainly at the enterprise level, but I'm curious how much you see that dynamic and if so, what's to be done about it?
Margie Palmieri
Yeah, so I'm actually going to make a plug for the Cape Office Cost Assessment Program evaluation, which I know is under a little bit of fire right now. It has been amazing, especially coming from the Navy and having kind of, like I said, see this, you know, kind of the dark side, make these decisions and not understand why they were so counter to maybe things that we thought internally. The transparency in the last year that I've been able to experience DOD management at this level and the and the use of common and all the tools and the discussion between especially Cape and the services around like what tools are you using and can we come up with a common baseline for how we evaluate future force design or how we think about different campaigns? They've they've created a common scenario that creates a baseline across the department, and then they've allowed innovative excursions according to what the department might need. And in each one of those, they're able to understand which parameters did you change and how did you make those decisions? And and really be open to different ways of thinking, you know, as we come together as a department. So I actually think that there's much more alignment. You know, maybe it's maybe the disagreements in at lower levels. But even when I was in the Navy working for the vice chief at the time, you know, the lots of talk around partnership with Cape to understand how we're coming at this. The camaraderie in the leadership is amazing. I mean, the just I just can't there aren't these like knockdown drag out disagreements. Everyone is really open to coming to the right decision and doing the right thing for the nation and for the taxpayers and how we invest funding. I think data and analytics has kind of level that that baseline because people are now able to see, well, where'd you pull that data from and what kind of tool are you using? And and they're much more savvy about asking those types of questions as opposed to just why does your PowerPoint slides say this or that? So I think we've made a lot of progress there.
Jim Mitre
Excellent. Very good. Very good. Well, look, there are a number of tremendous questions that came in online. Unfortunately, we have time for any more today. But I think it's evidence of the fact that this is an issue that you work on that a lot of people care deeply about. CDO's mission is righteous. We're lucky to have you in government. Thanks for sharing some thoughts on how it's going and we wish you the best of luck.
Margie Palmieri
Yeah, thanks so much.
