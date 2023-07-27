Transcript

Jim Mitre

Thank you all for coming. Really grateful to have you all here in the room. And for those who are joining virtually. My name's Jim Mitre. I'm the director of the International Security and Defense Policy Program here at the RAND Corporation. And I'm overjoyed to share the stage today with Ms. Margie Palmieri, who is the Department of Defense's inaugural Deputy Chief Digital Officer. Now, Margie started off as a presidential management fellow in the Navy, having graduated from Rutgers University with an undergraduate and a master's degree, spent most of her career in the Navy at the intersection of technology and operations. I spent some time over at the Joint Staff with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as his director, the Chairman's action group, and then went back to the Navy to be the director for integrated Fires for the Deputy Secretary, plucked out of there and brought her over to take the reins now, along with Dr. Craig Martel. Before we get rolling on the on the discussion here, I just want to lay out a few admin notes. First off, this meeting is being recorded. Second, the agenda is pretty straightforward. We're going to have a little bit of a Q&A here and then we're going to open it up for broader Q&A. If you've got questions in the room, please just come to the mic. If you're online, you'll get a link in a minute. If it hasn't come through already for Slido and just submit questions there. We'll get to as many as we can within the time that we have available. Please state your name and affiliation before providing your question. That's all there is to it. Terrific. Margie, thanks for coming.

Margie Palmieri

Yeah, thanks for having me.

Jim Mitre

Yeah. Excellent. Well, so one of the start the conversation with a little bit of an understanding on the formation of the CDA. So just to review the bidding here a little bit, in 2001, 2021, when the Deputy Secretary laid out her first memo calling for the creation of CDA. She mentioned that actually the department had been making some really important progress on data analytics and AI with some of the individual component organizations, the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, the Chief Data officer, the advance team within the Undersecretary Office for Controller Defense, Digital Service and then Project Maven and all of those. The project MAVEN part not in total were brought together in a merger of the create scale. And the logic of the case was that while there had been good progress, there'd be value in bringing them together for greater alignment and synchronization of these efforts. I'm curious, how's the merger going a year into it? Do you feel like there's a culture clash, different kind of communities coming together here? Do you feel like there's a lot of kindred spirits kind of all running in the same direction? Give us a little bit in terms of how the merger is coming about.

Margie Palmieri

Yeah. No. So we really took the last year to think through how do we accomplish the mission of the CAO, which is to accelerate the adoption of data analytics and AI from the boardroom to the battlefield. And each of those component pieces, as you said, came with their own culture, came with their own lessons, learned best practices and insights on what was the challenge in DOD and what were potential ways to go after it. And as we maybe some would say we took too long, I think we appropriately learned from those experiences in each of those groups and have now put together a cow organization that really reflects a blend of those groups and talents and cultures. You know, when we did that, we've done a couple of cultural surveys. One of the things that has been consistent across all of them is that our people are committed to the mission. They want to bring industry best practices to DOD. They want to do it with urgency and speed and agility. And they're really passionate about solving these problems through a technical lens. And so for all of the, you know, the cultural differences we have, that piece really unites us and everyone's really engaged. And when we make a call for, Hey, we've got a problem out there, want to solve it, everyone kind of turns to and it's allowed us to bring together some pretty unique teams that kind of cross those divisions. That's specific. It's gelling and we're feeling good and we've got the kind of the vision and the objectives and priorities, I think, to bring folks together.

Jim Mitre

That's excellent. Can you elaborate just a little bit on the Defense Digital Service team in particular, because they're a little bit different even than the other ones that they were already a collection of individuals. On a couple of your detail to the defense with deep technological expertise and background. So not the traditional DOD types to begin with. How how are they being integrated in in-house GDS in the CDO construct looking out?

Margie Palmieri

Yeah, I'll step backwards one step to go forward on that one. So backwards one step is so GDS, first of the digital organizations you mentioned, there are like a 2015 stand up Shake as 2018 CDO 20 advanced somewhere in between all those, but the each one of those. Elements had done work to understand how to really do digital transformation inside of DOD. And there are a bunch of best practices out there in industry, but every one has to apply it to their their culture and their experience and their mission and CDO. Our main challenge is really now about scale. And so each of those organizations, when they were founded, they took on use cases or smaller scale problems to apply best practices in digital transformation to show DOD how it could advance its capabilities in the in the digital space and our and the way they design, I would call it kind of how they develop products. We've really talked a lot about this question of how do you scale DBS? Because as they came in, like you said, incredible talent, incredible commitment to the mission, just this amazing passion to serve our service members and make sure that the lives of those injuries improved. But it was a project by project based approach. And so we really started thinking about what scale would look like. And we went through all the components of CDO and kind of set them on a path we can talk about later, about data and analytics and data quality. For us, it's really around how we do agile product development. The key skill that when we looked across all their different projects that they did, the one thing that they were doing where they were bringing this Agile project about or product development focus to the way they solve problems and D.O.D. does program management review. You know, here's your system, I'm going to deliver you this technology, I'll train you on it and I'll hand it over. Details comes in. What's the problem you're trying to solve? Let me talk to the users. Get an understanding of the ground, truth on what that looks like, and then start the design process in a very product focused way. And so as we long story, as we start to incorporate them more, we're looking at really how do we apply them as kind of the, the team that jumps in provides that hands on experience. And then how do we as CDO for enterprise perspective, provide the tools and training resources necessary for organizations to be able to to learn more and do more, either before they get there or after they have left? And then who are the industry partners that could help because GDS is a 30 or so workforce and we'll need more capacity in this in this area. So how do we partner with industry to do that more broadly?

Jim Mitre

That's excellent. Yeah. I mean, in terms of like critical skill sets in the digital sphere, people often talk about their engineers, data scientists, but product management is an important skill set obviously out in an industry but largely unappreciated within the department. So that makes a lot of good sense. Okay, let's talk about you and Dr. Martel for a second. CDO management, the department for the last decade has been trying to bring in tech experts into senior management positions in the Department of Defense, folks in Silicon Valley and elsewhere. And it's been experimenting essentially with different models and how to bring them In many cases, once they arrive at the Department of Defense, there's a steep learning curve to understand the physics of that unique environment. And so in this specific case, when the deputy secretary was looking to create the management team for CDO, you too were thought of as a pair. And so Dr. Martel, previously the head of machine learning over at Lyft, was brought in, in large part because he's at the forefront of our industry, is on machine learning and AI and you were brought in in large part because you understand how the department works, how to move the levers and affect change within it. I'd love to get a sense in terms of how that models working, how that pairing is, and if you can share about your personal experience with working with, correct?

Margie Palmieri

Yeah, no, I mean, the deputy, whoever came up with this pairing was was absolutely brilliant. It has been an amazingly productive relationship. One is because Craig, who he is, who he is and he is he's his strategy focus. He wants he's committed to doing the right thing. He's open to dissenting opinions and other ideas. He recognizes he came in recognizing he had a lot to learn. And it wasn't like, I know what's best because I came from industry. It was really around, hey, I have a general theory of the case, how do we make it work? And so he's been really open to feedback and and kind of how do you make this work in the D.O.D. context? And so we've had a lot of conversations, him and me, but also with our entire leadership team around an industry. It would work this way in government can't quite work that way, but how can we get the same outcome and how can we create incentives? And government are very, very different than they can be in industry in some cases. And so how do you how do you align those? And it's actually, I think, contributed to the speed at which CDO has been able to move forward and deliver actual capability wins in the in its first year in addition to just standing up the organization. But I think we've done a lot in a couple key areas on delivering real results and not just or design.

Jim Mitre

Okay, excellent. Excellent. Very good. Now let's talk for a second about how you two as a team are interfacing with your counterparts at the at the Four-Star level within the department. Again, part of the logic for creating CDO was to have somebody who cares deeply about data and AI as their main job, sitting at forums like the Deputies Management Action Group, where you've got the four stars around the table trying to determine how the department is going to manage this $800 billion budget every year that didn't exist in the past. Right? And so CDO is of the stature of like the CIO counterparts with the four stars and the services and the commands, the other undersecretaries. How have you been received? Is there a little bit of like, Hey, this is the new kid on the block? We don't know what the. Make of them. They have to demonstrate themselves. Is there are a lot of time educating them on technical issues with data and AI. Anything you can share about that experience of sitting at the table and being a part of those conversations?

Margie Palmieri

Yeah. I mean, Craig said it when he came in for industry. He expected he would have to do a lot of education about the importance of data and analytics. And what he found was the D.O.D. had already been convinced of that. It was really a question of what's the best way to move forward in the services, in the come out and commands. They all have efforts in this space. And so like I said, over the last five years or so, D.O.D. has done an incredible groundwork on how to make this work. The question now is, is how to scale it and and how to apply new and emerging things like what we're seeing with generative AI. And so Craig's expertise there has been really helpful because he can understand, you know, okay, what's real, what's not real. And and then back to your pairing piece, understanding, you know, how do we apply resources and how do we ask for resources in the space in a way where we can execute with confidence? And it's not just kind of this vision. So so it's also been really, really great inside the core mission functions. Is this expectation for us to be the Manning customer? And the first time I heard that, I was like, What is what does that mean? Demanding customer. And it was explained to me by someone we're both familiar with that we are expected to work with the other other parts of DOD to remove barriers to data adoption if we can't do it ourselves. And that peer relationship between us and the other direct reports to the DSD and effective both within the building and then outside the combatant commands and some of the other agencies has been super helpful. And we can use the CEO council, our governing board, to work through those issues. And then if we can't come to agreement, we can we can elevate. But so far, you know, without a doubt. Every new organization has to prove itself. But most people have been really open to inviting us in and having conversations, and we've been trying to support them as much as possible through the work that we're doing.

Jim Mitre

Okay. That's that's really encouraging. A couple threads just a little bit on one of the points you made there in that at the four star level, there seems to be a lot of acceptance of the importance of data in AI, and the question is more in implementation. There's a perception by many, you know, put myself in this camp a bit that the Department of Defense is still very hardware centric and it thinks about large weapons systems and platforms, less so about software and some of the intangibles like data and AI, when it's thinking about its future force design and things of that nature. Do you feel like the cultural shift is happening and that there's a recognition about the importance of software, not just that this is something we need to do, but that the processes and ways in which the department is actually trying to build its future force is starting to move along. What can you say about the cultural shift here?

Margie Palmieri

So I will say without a doubt in the combatant commands, what we see is a incredible focus on data analytics, AI software for decision support. I think if you looked at every single combat command we have, there's some initiative that they are leading themselves in that space in some way because it's so critical to the mission. I'd also say that inside the building for the management of DOD, there are multiple officers from the, you know, from Kate to policy to arms Ani that are really driving their decision making processes through the lens of data and analytics. Some of that, some of that software, a lot of them use the Evanna platform, which is something that CEO sponsors, comes with analytic tools that users can kind of create their own. Others are using external external platforms. But this idea that leaders want to use more want to use data analytics more to drive their decision making is absolutely gaining momentum and and starting to kind of take over from a management perspective and then from an operational decision making perspective. I think platforms still exist. I think in the platform world, you know, probably there are definitely pockets throughout the services that are doing more to take a software and data centric approach to the capabilities that ride on those platforms. And I, I think as we work towards getting to and the pieces there, we'll see that even more.

Jim Mitre

Okay, very good. Very good. You mentioned earlier on CDOs Mission, which was to receive the for the audience here, it's to accelerate the adoption of data analytics and AI to generate decision advantage from the boardroom to the battlefield. I find this a really interesting mission for a couple of reasons. In part, it's about adoption. It's not about trying to create new technologies. Them at scale and then to it's a pretty broad scope to do it. Enterprisewide right back office functions the business of defense to include right in the middle of high intensity conflict, right? How you think about applying things there. Can you give us a little bit of a sense of how the department's doing on this journey to become more data driven and enabled? Where are you on executing that mission?

Margie Palmieri

Yeah, I think there's two facets of this. One is one of the things Craig brought to CDO was this digital hierarchy of needs. So a lot of people love to jump to the AI space and start talking about the different algorithms, but we've got kind of this pyramid of foundational enablers, and these are things like we have to have the talent both in the digital space and in the leadership space that understands how to apply data analytics and AI to their mission set and how to really build those capabilities or lead the development of them effectively. We also need the acquisition processes that are going to allow us to acquire these technologies because they're not platforms or industrial capabilities to the traditionally. Next level of the hierarchy of needs is data quality. And so before you start building any analytics, you want to make sure you've got access to the right data and it's it's of sufficient quality. Make a decision. The analytic piece is next. And then the AI aspect is on top of that, really just where you want to apply the right set of algorithms or dashboards or analytics to your problem set. So with that kind of construct, we've been able to focus our efforts and we've got five priority areas that are kind of reflective of the hierarchy of needs and how we're applying them. And so number one is data quality. So it is foundational. Everything we do, whether it's just really to understand how we count things in the department and how we integrate things in the department all the way up to, you know, how do we predict what trends might be coming next. We've got to have the foundation of data quality and the access to it to make that possible. The next one is this AML scaffolding. So we because of scale, because our mission is scale, we don't want to create AI from the seed. So we'll talk about the two applications we have where we're looking at that. But in general, we want to be we want the different elements of the department across the department to be able to create AML algorithms and apply them to their mission wherever they want to. But we want them to do it responsibly, and we want to make sure that the air that we are feeling has justified confidence. So it's going to do what it supposed to do. It's not going to do what it's not supposed to do, and our operators know how to use it in the right way. And so there are pieces around that, whether it's test and evaluation or criteria for how you root train and retrain or how you start trying to retrain the algorithm or train and retrain the operator or how they work together, there are pieces around that that we will set from, see how to kind of guide the department of the development of responsible AI. Third priority is talent management. So digital talent management, there were 12, there are 12 work roles inside of the cyber workforce framework that are related to data analytics. And I CTO recently got assigned as the functional community manager of those, which means we will identify the people in the billets across the department, set up training and mentorship, a talent pipeline for them to come in and find jobs outside. Once they decide to leave government. And so those pieces you can see a direct mapping to the hierarchy meets. The other two priorities we have are the application of data analytics and AI. What is in the business performance space. So the SecDef is very interested in making sure we have data analytics to drive decision making in the management of the department. And so through the Strategic Management Plan and the National Defense Strategy Implementation Plan, we're bringing data and metrics and analytics to help support seniors in the execution or implementation of those. The other ones, Nancy, too. So the ability to integrate data across the services, across and connect commands vertically and horizontally, the ability to have a variety of industry partners, right applications in that space in support of combatant commander requirements, and then to do to figure those things out through experimentation. And we run the Global Information Dominance Experiment series. And so those pieces are kind of how we're pulling that together, and they've really given us the focus to take that universe of potential problems and really put in place the core elements that we think will help the department scale adoption.

Jim Mitre

Terrific. Okay. As lot. No, that was that was fantastic, because honestly, you've laid out a roadmap for the rest of our year to date here. Yeah. So let's delve into kind of a couple of those pieces there in a little more depth before opening it up for a broader Q&A. So let's start with data. The new outlined elements of the tech sector sensor infrastructure as the data piece was analytics. I on top, you and Craig have both been quite public talking about the importance of the data layer. Given where the Department is right now at this moment in time on its journey and we're really trying to make investments there, you're not alone and that the Deputy Secretary and support with the Chief data officer Dave Spark, had put out a set of data decrees. Right. That really trying to create a sea change in terms of the department's approach to managing data, make sure that's more accessible. It's not locked into legacy systems, not stovepipe, etc.. How is that moving a lot right outside of just CDO? Are you seeing the department's shift in data coming about? Are people taking the data decree seriously? What can you say about the data layer in general, but the data effort across the department more broadly?

Margie Palmieri

Yeah, we see a really, really professionalization of the data officers across the department with increasing maturity. The more and more we work, the different use cases, the best way to approach data quality is from a mission lens. And so to go out there and just say, Hey, we're going to take a random set of data sources or we're going to start to improve the quality and access of those sources doesn't allow you to demonstrate the power. And so whether it's through advance or through situ, we have a prioritized list of data sources that are directly mapped to user use cases. And we can say if you don't provide this data, we will be unable to provide this commander or decision maker the ability to make the following decision in the way that they need to. And so what we're seeing is that that is usually compels usually is a compelling case for people to get on board and say, okay, sure, I'll write an API or I'll give you at least the Hardwire data portion in some way. Without a doubt, we want to move towards more of a data mesh concept for the department. Where data is treated as a product, has product owners and products have customers. And so we're probably a few years away from really maturing to that level. We're still pretty system centric, but in the key areas, we're starting to see data providers much more curious about why do you want to use that data, How are you going to use it, and then how do we actually create the system connections that allow that data to be moved across the enterprise? So actually really good maturity. I think we have a while to go before it's it's totally fluid, but the use cases really drive folks forward, I think.

Jim Mitre

Okay, that's excellent. We were just a little bit more data on. Yeah, I tell you, this is one of the least well understood success stories in terms of departments approach to data because Advantech came about in a relatively data inhospitable environment. And so the work they all been doing there is just really tremendous. And it seems like the demand for advantage far exceeds supply of labor in data engineers the way we'll do things. How's that going with Advantech? Do you have a sense in terms of where it might go, right, in terms of what you're trying to do with it these days?

Margie Palmieri

Yeah, I mean, Greg Little, who is our deputy CEO that started Advantech back in the contract, back in the control shop, and his team, Nick Lanham, is kind of just the brains behind it, beyond the platform side and all their support. You know, they started I describe it as kind of a platform response to audit or platform response to crisis. So the first crisis was audit. We can write inaudible, Can we put an audit data next, we have those covered. Well, we got we have to account for all these supplies and we have to procure the supplies. We got this database. Let's throw in all the current info and then the Afghan NIO happened and it's like, well, we, we track these planes and things and so let's put that data in there. Then Ukraine happened and okay, well, where are the weapons? And so and in the meantime, as they've built out their customer segments, other people have caught on in the early adopters have said, well, can we put, you know, readiness data in there and can we put, you know, sexual assault and prevention data in there? And you know, what? What does it look like for us to take advantage of this platform as an enterprise capability instead of just a financial capability? And it's really grown. I think we got the numbers wrong. But, you know, we have an incredible user base that's growing every day. The number of use cases that they support is amazing. I think as we look to scale the platform, there's a couple of things that we want to do right now. We want to find a way to invite more industry partners to come in and start to be able to provide visualization and analytics inside of that platform that the number one value, that platform is its ability to provide access to DOD data, agnostic of where the source is. It's a great way to integrate data and find it together. We will increase our pace and scale if we can start to invite more industry. Providers in there to link up with customers and start to not just rely on the CDO team to support development, but to to be able to do that with industry. I think the other pieces inside of advance are the tools to start AML development. And as we think about this scaffolding piece linking that initiative up with Advantech and making sure that we can use that data and the tools inside of event to now expand that into a broader of scaffolding capability in conjunction with industry developing. And so I think I think you're just see advantage become more of a foundation for data analytics. You'll have a core tool, core set of tools for the citizen data scientists and others. And and then we hope to make that much more applicable more broadly across the broader do the customer base.