Een open dakraam [Room in the Attic]
This study was conducted for the Dutch Transportation and Safety Board (RvTV), in order to analyze the differences which exist between the legal organizational plan of the RvTV and the actual execution of the plan. Thus, it is a comparison between the way in which the RvTV "should look like" and the way in which it "actually looks like". The study identifies the major problems in the law establishing the RvTV. These problems have hindered the full implementation of the Integral model of the Transportation Safety Board.
