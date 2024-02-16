More than 740 publications are annotated, pertaining to a variety of aspects of (1) protecting individual privacy and civil rights against violations through misuse of personal information in computerized databank systems, (2) providing confidentiality to personal information in databank systems through statutory and regulatory means, and (3) providing access controls and security to information stored and processed in computerized databanks through technical means. A special effort has been made to include reports, papers, and theses by professional societies and government agencies that address the technical aspects of finding solutions to the privacy and security problems. The bibliography is in two parts. The first part is a listing, in alphabetical order by author or by title, of articles and reports. Almost all entries are annotated and described by a set of key words. The second part of the bibliography is an index organized into thirty-two keyword categories.

This report is part of the RAND report series. The report was a product of RAND from 1948 to 1993 that represented the principal publication documenting and transmitting RAND's major research findings and final research.

