A Model for Predicting Average Fire Company Travel Times
ResearchPublished 1974
ResearchPublished 1974
Proposes, motivates, and tests a model for predicting the expected fire company travel time in a region, given the region's area, the number of fire companies stationed there, the alarm rate, and the expected total service time per alarm. Estimates of the values of the parameters are given for New York City, where the model has been validated and used in analyzing fire company deployment problems. Recent changes in the number and location of fire companies in New York City were based partially on this analysis.
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