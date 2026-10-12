The Deployment of Emergency Services
A Guide to Selected Methods and Models
ResearchPublished 1974
A Guide to Selected Methods and Models
ResearchPublished 1974
A guide to all the reports and computer programs produced at The New York City-RAND Institute under HUD-funded projects to assist communities in deploying fire, police, and ambulance services. The reports include executive summaries, user's manuals, and/or program descriptions for eight computer programs (Square-Root Model, Travel Time Analysis Program, Parametric Allocation Model, Firehouse Site Evaluation Model, Fire Simulation, Patrol Car Allocation Model, Hypercube Model, and Police Patrol Simulation), two reports on deployment methodology, six case studies of applications of the methodology, and lecture notes for a training course in deployment of emergency services. The guide summarizes each of the models in nontechnical terms and indicates which reports will be useful for various audiences.
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