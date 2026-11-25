Access to and Use of Vocational Education in Teen Parent Programs
ResearchPublished 1991
ResearchPublished 1991
The marginal economic status of single parent families argues for strong career development support for teen parents. Telephone data from 49 school districts and fieldwork data from 11 school-sponsored teen parent programs were collected concerning opportunities for and access to vocational education for teen parents who enroll in teen parent programs. Data revealed no formal barriers to vocational education for teen parents, whether or not they are enrolled in special programs. But access was limited in one-third of programs, and use of vocational education opportunities was low in most, regardless of access opportunities. Time-limited child care, transportation problems, conflicts between parenting and vocational education goals, and staff tendency to leave vocational education decisions to teen mothers reduce use. More active involvement by staff in promoting career planning is recommended.
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