Preventing North Korean Proliferation Activities
Sep 23, 2021
The United Nations imposed increasingly restrictive sanctions on North Korea, but enforcement has been mixed. This report details the entities involved in North Korean sanctions evasion activities and uses case studies to illustrate North Korea's sanctions evasion techniques in four general areas of sanctions evasion activity: hard-currency generation, restricted and dual-use technology acquisition, covert transport, and covert finance.
The United Nations imposed increasingly restrictive sanctions on North Korea after each of the six nuclear weapons tests that it conducted between 2009 and 2016. However, enforcement of those sanctions has been mixed.
In this report, the author describes the origins of North Korea's hostility toward the West in the Korean War, the behaviors that led that country to continue to be regarded as hostile and aggressive, and the multilateral arms control mechanisms available and sanctions regimes imposed on North Korea to contain its proliferation activities and bring that country back into compliance with international law. The author then details the various entities involved in North Korean sanctions evasion activities and proceeds to use case studies to illustrate North Korea's principal sanctions evasion techniques in four general areas of sanctions evasion activity: hard-currency generation, restricted and dual-use technology acquisition, covert transport, and covert finance. The report is intended as a reference and learning tool for the wide variety of practitioners who form touch points with the global North Korean sanctions evasion ecosystem.
This research was sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and conducted within the International Security and Defense Policy Center of the RAND National Security Research Division (NSRD).
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Research report series. RAND reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
