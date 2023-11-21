Independent Assessment of the ICE Body-Worn Camera Pilot Program
ResearchPublished Nov 21, 2023
Researchers conducted an independent, mixed-methods analysis of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement pilot program of body-worn cameras (BWCs) for personnel assigned to Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement and Removal Operations. Researchers studied the BWC pilot program to better understand issues related to trust and transparency, user adoption and effectiveness, implementation of BWCs, and efficacy of the technology.
ResearchPublished Nov 21, 2023
Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC) researchers conducted an independent assessment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE's) pilot body-worn camera (BWC) program for personnel assigned to Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement and Removal Operations.
This report summarizes the findings from a mixed-methods analysis, in which researchers collected and analyzed data from BWCs and observed BWCs in training and operational environments with pilot participants. The analysis was supplemented by data and observations collected by ICE and analyzed by the authors. Researchers studied the BWC pilot program to better understand issues related to (1) trust and transparency, (2) user adoption and effectiveness, (3) implementation of BWCs, and (4) efficacy of the technology.
The resulting findings and recommendations cover a comprehensive variety of topics, including benefits and risks, human factors, policy and training considerations, and considerations for future ICE BWC procurement.
This research was sponsored by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Office of Regulatory Affairs and Policy and conducted in the Management, Technology, and Capabilities Program of the RAND Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD).
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