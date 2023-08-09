RAND researchers hosted a subject matter expert workshop, supplemented by an in-depth literature review, to determine proposed courses of action to reduce security threats from and meet international standards for prisons holding presumed former Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) fighters. The prisons are insecure, presenting a danger to the region and world given their potential for fueling an ISIS resurgence with prisoners in legal limbo.
The Prisoner Dilemma
Policy Options to Address Circumstances of ISIS Prisoners in Northeastern Syria
Research Questions
- What are the most critical problems and risks posed by prisons holding presumed former ISIS fighters?
- What barriers to addressing these problems and risks exist?
- What possible solutions can be proposed?
Key Findings
The situation of the ISIS prisoners carries four problems.
- The risk of a prison breakout is the most critical security threat from the current situation.
- Guarding the prisons is a challenge because of overcrowding, low resources for guards, and insufficient physical building protections.
- Conditions within the prisons and the treatment of prisoners present an additional risk as the poor conditions do not meet international norms for treatment of prisoners, exacerbate humanitarian and public health concerns, and have led to riots. In addition, these conditions could provide fodder for ISIS messaging about mistreatment by Syrian Democratic Forces and the Defeat-ISIS (D-ISIS) Coalition, the multinational alliance that fought ISIS and remains together to prevent ISIS's return.
- The prisoners include youth in conditions that do not accord with humanitarian norms and standards of care for children and could lead to greater risk of their radicalization.
There are several barriers to addressing these problems.
- The prisons are guarded with only limited resources, and the necessary resources have not been allocated by the international community.
- Home countries hesitate to repatriate prisoners, presumed ISIS fighters.
- There is ongoing instability in northeastern Syria and no settlement to the country's civil war.
- There is no agreed-on justice process for the prisoners or juvenile justice process for the youth.
Recommendations
The following short-term approaches emerged from the discussion:
- Recognize that many of the prisoners are likely to be incarcerated in northeastern Syria over the long term.
- Continue efforts to encourage repatriation of foreign prisoners.
- Develop justice processes.
- Move youth from prisons to facilities designed to support their unique needs with humane conditions, healthcare, and education.
The following medium-term approaches emerged from discussion:
- Construct purpose-built prisons that meet international standards while continuing to professionalize security forces.
- Implement the repatriation and justice processes that reflect international standards as prescribed within the shorter-term approaches.
- Determine exit pathways for youth from the youth-oriented facility to which they may have been moved.
Table of Contents
Chapter One
Introduction: The Problem
Chapter Two
The Current Status of the ISIS Prisons
Chapter Three
Barriers to Addressing Problems and Risks Presented by ISIS Prisons
Chapter Four
Courses of Action and Policy Directions
Chapter Five
Conclusion
