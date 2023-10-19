Data-Driven Strategic Planning

The Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center was asked to use a planned Office of the Chief Procurement Officer (OCPO) strategic offsite meeting to investigate current challenges within OCPO and to identify opportunities for improvement through recommendations and updates to OCPO's strategic plan. OCPO’s goals going into this study were to receive data to enable it to take the necessary next steps to accomplish successful out-year budget planning; implement any needed changes to programs, policies, and service delivery; and develop a repeatable and robust strategic plan development process.

In this report, the authors use a novel data-driven approach to identify key themes and objectives that will help OCPO update its strategic plan. The authors identify multiple strengths of OCPO staff and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) procurement community, as well as some issues and barriers that could potentially limit OCPO's ability to implement its strategic plan. The authors also present a framework for a repeatable process to enable OCPO to regularly update its strategic plan.