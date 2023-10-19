Data-Driven Strategic Planning
Aligning Program Planning, Budgeting, and Strategic Goals
ResearchPublished Oct 19, 2023
In this report, the authors use a novel data-driven approach to identify key themes and objectives that will help the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Office of the Chief Procurement Officer (OCPO) update its strategic plan. The authors identify multiple strengths of OCPO staff and the DHS procurement community, as well as some issues and barriers that could potentially limit OCPO’s ability to implement its strategic plan.
Aligning Program Planning, Budgeting, and Strategic Goals
ResearchPublished Oct 19, 2023
The Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center was asked to use a planned Office of the Chief Procurement Officer (OCPO) strategic offsite meeting to investigate current challenges within OCPO and to identify opportunities for improvement through recommendations and updates to OCPO's strategic plan. OCPO’s goals going into this study were to receive data to enable it to take the necessary next steps to accomplish successful out-year budget planning; implement any needed changes to programs, policies, and service delivery; and develop a repeatable and robust strategic plan development process.
In this report, the authors use a novel data-driven approach to identify key themes and objectives that will help OCPO update its strategic plan. The authors identify multiple strengths of OCPO staff and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) procurement community, as well as some issues and barriers that could potentially limit OCPO's ability to implement its strategic plan. The authors also present a framework for a repeatable process to enable OCPO to regularly update its strategic plan.
This research was sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Chief Procurement Officer and conducted in the Management, Technology, and Capabilities (MTC) Program of the RAND Homeland Security Research Division (HSRD).
This publication is part of the RAND research report series. Research reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND research reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.