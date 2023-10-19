Emma Westerman is a mathematician who specializes in emerging technology requirements, acquisition, lifecycle logistics, sustainment, cybersecurity, and risk management.
At RAND, Westerman co-founded the Technology and Security Policy (TASP) Center in the Global and Emerging Risks Division focusing on the global risks of dual-use technology. Prior to that, she led the Management, Technology, and Capabilities Program within the Homeland Security Research Division which conducted research on a wide range of technology focused topics for the Department of Homeland Security and partners. Prior to joining RAND, Westerman worked as a lifecycle logistics manager for the Department of Defense. She was responsible for the development, acquisition, testing, operations and sustainment for Phased Array Radar programs. She has experience in Lean Six Sigma, Total Ownership Cost, risk reduction, and the federal budgeting cycle. Prior to managing logistics, Westerman performed reliability analysis for the Zumwalt Class Destroyer program, refined refinements in OPNAV, assisted the executive director of the Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, and developed metrics for the Navy’s Submarine Safety Program.
Westerman is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University with a joint B.S. in mathematics and statistics and a B.A. in philosophy. She also received a dual M.S. in mathematics and statistics from Georgetown University. At Carnegie Mellon she studied graph theory, logic and optimization. At Georgetown she studied signal processing and data mining. She received a National Science Foundation grant to study the minimum crossing numbers of complete graphs, has taught in Ecuador, and enjoys speaking about the importance of data-driven capability analysis.