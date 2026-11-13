The Effectiveness of Russian Nuclear Signaling in the Ukraine War
Lessons and Implications
ResearchPublished Nov 13, 2026
This research was sponsored by the Ploughshares Fund.
Lessons and Implications
ResearchPublished Nov 13, 2026
This research was sponsored by the Ploughshares Fund.
Since February 2022, Russia has repeatedly invoked its nuclear arsenal to deter Western intervention in Ukraine, limit outside support for Kyiv, and compel Ukraine to capitulate. The author assesses the content and impact of this signaling, assesses the present and future implications for U.S. and Russian nuclear strategy and other nuclear dynamics, and makes recommendations for strengthening U.S. and allied deterrence and reducing nuclear risks.
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