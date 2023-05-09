Cover: Alternative Futures Following a Great Power War
Alternative Futures Following a Great Power War

Volume 2, Supporting Material on Historical Great Power Wars

by Alexandra T. Evans

What happens after great power wars? The deterioration of U.S. relations with China and Russia in recent years has refocused attention on the possibility of a major conflict. But while substantial research has illuminated potential pathways for escalation, the long-term consequences of such a conflict remain poorly understood.

To inform an analysis on the possible consequences of a great power war, the author examined ten cases of great power conflict since 1853. The author found that prewar predictions about conflict duration, intensity, parties to the conflict, and the post-war world have often been incorrect.

Table of Contents

  • Chapter One

    Introduction

  • Chapter Two

    Crimean War, 1853–1856

  • Chapter Three

    Austro-Prussian War, 1866

  • Chapter Four

    Franco-Prussian War, 1870–1871

  • Chapter Five

    Russo-Turkish War, 1877–1878

  • Chapter Six

    Sino-Japanese War, 1894

  • Chapter Seven

    Russo-Japanese War, 1904–1905

  • Chapter Eight

    World War I, 1914–1918

  • Chapter Nine

    World War II in Europe, 1939–1945

  • Chapter Ten

    World War II in Asia, 1931–1945

  • Chapter Eleven

    Korean War, 1950–1953

    Conclusion

Research conducted by

The research reported here was commissioned by Headquarters Air Force, Directorate of Strategy, Posture, and Assessments and was conducted within the Strategy and Doctrine Program of RAND Project AIR FORCE.

This report is part of the RAND Corporation Research report series. RAND reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.

