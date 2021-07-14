Understanding the Ministry of Defence's Wider Contribution to UK Prosperity

Despite the growing policy emphasis on understanding the value of UK defence, assessing the primary benefits of defence remains a challenge. Defence is inherently complex, and it remains difficult to prove that the non-occurrence of an event (e.g. a conflict) is directly related to the existence of defence capabilities and activities. Linked to these challenges, connecting defence activity and output to defence outcomes and benefits remains elusive.

This study has explored the potential of five methodologies (lines of enquiry — LOEs) to measure the contribution of defence to UK prosperity in terms of its primary benefits (i.e. protection from external threats). These are:

LOE1 — defence analogue to Quality Adjusted Life Years (QALYs)

LOE2 — Value of a Statistical Life (VSL) measures;

LOE3 — insurance policy techniques;

LOE4 — logic models and proxy indicators; and

LOE5 — discrete choice experiments (DCEs).

This study has identified a range of insights for the Ministry of Defence on how to apply and further develop these methodologies towards measuring the primary benefits of defence. This study has been exploratory, and it was expected that not all approaches would be viable.