Luke Huxtable (he/him) is the deputy director for defence and security research at RAND Europe. His work focuses on assessing the role of emerging technologies within defence through the application of multidisciplinary approaches to improve decision-making with a policy/strategy context.
With nearly 20 years of experience working in the UK civil service as a defence analyst, Huxtable is a highly experienced and qualified defence and security professional. He has a strong track record in delivering multi-disciplinary research programmes, drawing on both qualitative and quantitative approaches to deliver research for national and international audiences. He has worked with the UK MOD, NATO, and the UN and has deployed on multi-national operations globally, including Bahrain and Afghanistan. He also worked in the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., leading a portfolio of defence science and technology cooperation projects.
Huxtable is a graduate of Lancaster University, where he earned an integrated master's degree in mathematics with statistics.
Selected Publications
