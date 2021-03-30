Artificial Intelligence-based Capabilities for the European Border and Coast Guard

The overall objective of this study is to explore the ways in which the European Border and Coast Guard can maximise the opportunity provided by AI to support the management of the European Union's external borders. It provides an overview of the opportunities, requirements and barriers for integrating AI in border security.

