Monitoring Open Science Trends in Europe

Open science represents an approach to research that is collaborative, transparent and accessible. Open science occurs across the research process and there are many different activities that can be considered part of this evolution in science. The Open Science Monitor is a website with visualizations and other tools that track trends in areas that have consistent and reliable data, specifically: open access, open research data, open scholarly communication and citizen science. The Open Science Monitor provides a way to assess developments in open science. Users can track trends in open science activities over time and comparatively between countries and scientific disciplines. The monitor is a pilot project for the European Commission to test the viability and value of assessing open science activity in Europe and beyond.

