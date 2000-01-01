Since 2014, API has invested in new and existing innovative programs in K-12 STEM education and workforce development in order to support the development of a skilled workforce that meets the needs of the energy and related manufacturing industries in the tri-state region. API is also working to bring together stakeholders in the region to collaborate on developing and enhancing a supportive policy context related to STEM K-12 education and the energy and advanced manufacturing workforce.

Click on the map to discover more about API’s efforts in the region, find out who individual programs are reaching, and understand how these programs, collectively, are promoting API’s K-12 STEM education and workforce development goals.

The information presented here covers January 2014 through July 2016. API expects to fund more programs and could shift funding of current programs. The information will be updated annually.