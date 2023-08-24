Methodology

The figures above include our estimates of the impact of regional economic integration on GDP and job creation. Our analytical approach examines three primary mechanisms (1) trade, (2) investment, and (3) tourism and travel – through which increased integration is likely to impact these economies.

Our analysis is necessarily assumptions-­based. It is well-established that reducing tariffs and nontariff barriers enables trade,[1] lowering investment barriers increases domestic and foreign investment,[2] and eliminating visa requirements expands tourism and travel.[3] The extent of these benefits depends on the assumptions about both (1) how economic integration will impact trade, investment, and travel and (2) how changes in trade, investment, and travel will impact GDP. This calculator allows you to vary the first group of assumptions, while the second group of assumptions are derived from the existing literature as described below.

The calculator allows you to vary seven key assumptions about how integration will impact trade, investment, and travel. For our analysis we provide estimates for both “cautious” and “optimistic” versions of each assumption, drawing on existing literature. The details of those seven assumptions, as well as all other assumptions we made, are described here and in the notes section below.

We estimate the change in GDP from integration by aggregating the separate benefit from each primary mechanism (described below). Our analysis of job creation relies on existing estimates of the relationship between changes in GDP and employment (described below).[4] All reported estimates assume that the benefits of integration are fully realized, which we assume will occur within 10 years of integration.

Trade Assumptions

A comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) that eliminates tariffs and aligns regulations to gradually reduce non-tariff barriers would lead to increased trade among signatory countries and higher economic output.[5] The magnitude of this change is dependent on assumptions about the overall change in trade (assumption 1) and the GDP consequences of trade (assumption 2).

Assumption 1: How much will bilateral trade increase after 10 years?

Previous evidence has concluded that FTAs , on average, roughly double bilateral trade.[6] Both our cautious and optimistic scenarios therefore assuming a doubling of trade. Economies with existing trade agreements will grow substantially as well.[7] Options not at all 0% slightly 50% moderately 100% significantly 150% • default

Assumption 2: How much will increased trade affect GDP ?

Existing estimates of the “trade-to- GDP multiplier” suggest that a $1 increase in bilateral trade for a given country leads to at least a $0.50 increase in GDP for that country, although the change could be significantly larger.[8] Our cautious scenario uses this low value of 0.5, while our optimistic scenario uses a value of 1.0.[9] Options not at all 0 slightly 0.5 moderately 1.0 significantly 1.5 • default

Investment Assumptions

Effective economic integration would lead to expanded investment from both domestic and foreign investors seeking to take advantage of the larger market, increasing incomes and wealth in the countries of the Levant.[10] If economic integration is accompanied by reduced political instability, investment could expand further. Increased investment would expand GDP by enlarging the capital stock, with the magnitude dependent on the assumed benefits from the expanded market (assumption 3) and increased stability (assumption 4).[11]

Assumption 3: How much will new trade agreements increase investment?

Bilateral investment treaties have been shown to increase investment, with each additional treaty increasing investment as a share of GDP by 0.45 percentage points (points).[12] Both our cautious and optimistic scenarios assume that each additional country in the FTA would increase investment relative to GDP by this amount, and that the capital stock relative to GDP would increase by an equivalent amount.[13] Options not at all 0 points slightly 0.25 points moderately 0.45 points significantly 0.75 points • default

Assumption 4: How much will political instability be reduced?

Domestic instability (e.g., riots, violence, strikes) has been shown to reduce total investment.[14] Our cautious scenario assumes no reduction in instability, while our optimistic assumes a 75-percent reduction in instability in each country in the FTA .[15] Options not at all 0% slightly 25% moderately 50% significantly 75% • default

Tourism and Travel Assumptions

Tourism and travel are a critical component of the economies of the Levant.[16] Our cautious estimates for the impact of integration on tourism and travel rely on a simple observation: Visa restrictions reduce the amount of tourism (assumption 5). In addition, economic integration could create new opportunities for collaboration in tourism, spurring enhanced growth in this sector (assumption 6).

Assumption 5: How much will eliminating visa requirements impact tourism?

Eliminating visa restrictions has been demonstrated to increase tourism, with each eliminated restriction increasing tourism by 0.8%.[17] Both our cautious and optimistic estimates assume a 0.8% expansion in tourism-related GDP for each country included in the FTA . Options not at all 0% slightly 0.4% moderately 0.8% significantly 1.5% • default

Assumption 6: How much will regional coordination in tourism promotion increase tourism?

Effective regional coordination in tourism promotion has been demonstrated to increase the growth rate of the tourism industry.[18] Our cautious estimate assumes no regional coordination, while our optimistic estimates suggest a one percentage point increase in the tourism growth rate over a decade. An increase in this growth rate would increase the total contribution of tourism to GDP. Options not at all 0 points slightly 0.5 points moderately 1 points significantly 2 points • default

Job Creation Assumptions

Assumption 7: How much will changes in GDP affect employment?

We rely on existing estimates of the relationship between changes in GDP and employment to estimate total job creation – our analysis of job creation is therefore a derivative of our estimates of the FTA’s effects on GDP. This employment-growth relationship varies by country.[19] Our default estimates (“moderately”) use the lowest estimated value for each country,[20] while the “slightly” option assumes that this relationship is one-half of these lowest estimates and the “significantly” assumes that the relationship is 50% larger than these estimates. Options not at all 0% slightly 50% moderately 100% significantly 150% • default

